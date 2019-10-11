The Winona Senior High School boys soccer team started its playoff push on the right foot Thursday night at Paul Giel Field.
Four different players tallied a goal as the sixth-seeded Winhawks downed the 11th-seeded Tigers 4-0 in a MSHSL Section 1A second-round game.
Winona (7-9-1) advanced to play third-seeded Rochester Lourdes at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Community Technical College.
Jasper Hedin got the party started with an unassisted goal eight minutes into the match. Owen Ping added another goal off a Cam Watkins assist and Winona led 2-0 at halftime.
Brock Herczeg scored the third Winhawks goal off an assist from Hunter Cisewski, while Kai Kovala converted a Kolby Johnson assist for the fourth goal.
Hans Larsen made seven saves to record a clean sheet in goal.
The Winhawks have now won three straight games and four of their last six.
Nonconference
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2,
Schaeffer Academy 1
ST. CHARLES — Thomas Howard and Mitchell Apse netted the goals while Chase Wangan had an assist for the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer team on Thursday. Caleb Bahr made seven saves in net.
Girls soccer
La Crescent-Hokah 0, Winona 0
LA CRESCENT — The 11th-seeded Winhawks put up a major defensive battle against the Lancers but fell in a shootout.
Winona ends its season 5-9-2.
Volleyball
Big 9
Winona 3, Owatonna 1
Grace Rohde had 19 kills and 17 digs as the Winhawks downed the Huskies 22-25, 25-21, 28-26, 27-25.
Winona improved to 14-8 overall and 6-4 in the Big 9.
Katie Clemons added 14 kills for the Winhawks. Emma Zeller handed out 37 assists and also came up big on the defensive end with 16 digs.
Phoenix Matthees contributed seven kills and five blocks.
Winona hosts Red Wing next Tuesday.
Three Rivers
Cotter 3, La Crescent 0
Kelli Hadaway tallied 31 assists and five aces to help the Ramblers sweep La Crescent 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 on Thursday.
Alison French recorded 23 digs while Ellie Macal and Ceili DeMarais each had 10 kills to pace the Cotter attack.
Nonconference
West Salem 3, G-E-T 2GALESVILLE — The Panthers (10-0) won at least a share of their fourth straight conference championship and extended their Coulee win streak to 46 matches by beating the Red Hawks (3-7) by scores of 27-29, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Junior Natalie Jeranek had 23 kills, 17 digs and 10 blocks for West Salem, which also received 12 kills from Jaden Hammes and seven kills, 26 assists and 10 digs from Kendall Gerke.
