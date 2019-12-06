FARIBAULT — The Winona Senior High boys swim and dive team started their season on the right note on Thursday, setting two pool records en route to winning their first dual meet 93-71 against Faribault.
Grant Wolner, Alex Jorgenson, Tanner Lozenski and Jack Herczeg teamed up in the 200-yard relay to break a four-year pool record with a time of one minute and 29.48 seconds. The four teamed up again in the 400 free relay to finish first (3:18.92) just missing the pool record of 3:17.60.
It was one of two records set by Wolner, who broke a 10-year-old pool record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.94.
Jon Broas, Julius Hanson, Brayden Coudron and Colin White teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.75). Coudron won the 100 backstroke as well (1:06) while Hanson won the 500 freestyle (5:38.42).
Herczeg just missed a pool record in the 50 freestyle (21.84) as well as the 100 freestyle (47.69) while Jorgenson won the 100 butterfly (58.99).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Eleva-Strum 35, Cochrane-Fountain City 26
ELEVA, Wis. — Jordyn Halverson finished with 10 points to lead the Pirates while Bri Nelson finished with a game-high 13 points for Eleva-Strum.
Southeast
Houston 81, Spring Grove 23
SPRING GROVE, Minn. — The Hurricanes (2-2) wasted no time to pull past Spring Grove (0-4) and entered halftime with a 52-10 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Emma Geiwitz had a 17-point first half and finished the game with 26 for Houston. Jenny Albrecht (16), Sydney Torgerson (16) and Becca Rostad (13) finished with double-digit scoring.
Over half of Albrecht’s points came from three 3-pointers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bangor 79, G-E-T 67
GALESVILLE — Grant Manke had a game-high 35 points for the Cardinals (1-0) as they took down G-E-T (0-1).
Zane Langrehr contributed to the win with 18 points, and Mathieu Oesterle had 10.
Grant Beirne led the Red Hawks with 30 points, and Sawyer Schmidt tallied 15.
C-FC 55, Arcadia 52
FOUNTAIN CITY — Marcus Bunkowski scored a team-high 16 points while Brett Drazkowski (15) and Austin Becker (12) finished in double figures to help lead the Pirates.
Ethan Weltzien finished with a game-high 17 for Arcadia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.