High school sports roundup: Trojans softball takes second at home tournament

Rushford-Peterson’s softball team hosted a home tournament on Saturday, and the Trojans split a pair of games to finish in second place.

In the first round, the Trojans (3-3) pulled off a come-from-behind 8-6 win over Lyle-Pacelli (1-2).

The Athletics struck first with one run in the top of the first inning, then two more in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead.

R-P got on the board with a pair in the bottom of the third, but still trailed 3-2. However, the Trojans jumped ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run rally.

The lead was short-lived as Lyle-Pacelli scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain a 6-5 lead.

Rushford-Peterson finished off the scoring in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three to seal the two-run victory.

Sophomore catcher Ellie Ekern had the strongest game at the plate for R-P, hitting a solo home run and a double in a 2-for-4, two run and two RBI performance.

Senior first baseman Aviana Anderson-Ingram also went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, while junior right fielder Ella Woxland rounded out the team’s multi-hit games with a 2-for-3 performance with two runs and one RBI.

Senior pitcher Emarie Jacobson struck out 12 batters in seven innings of work, allowing seven hits and seven walks with five earned runs as she picked up the win.

In game two, the Trojans dropped a 9-7 game against GMLOK (2-1).

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the first inning, and never trailed from then on.

R-P scored one run in the bottom of the first to make it 4-1 before both teams went scoreless in the second and third.

Each team scored once in the fourth for a 5-2 ballgame, but GMLOK expanded its lead in the fifth by scoring two while the Trojans scored one for a 7-3 advantage.

It was R-P that outscored the Bulldogs in the sixth inning, with the visitors scoring once and the Trojans scoring four, though the hosts still trailed 8-7. With one insurance run in the top of the seventh, GMLOK closed out the win.

Ekern had another strong game at the plate, picking up a double while going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. Freshman shortstop Delaney Vaughn went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run and sophomore second baseman Rebecca Magin was 2-for-4 with one run scored. Senior left fielder Brooke Johnson drove in a pair of RBI in a 1-for-3 day with a walk.

Mankato East 3, Winona 2

Winona 8, Mankato East 1

The Winhawks (5-1, 4-1) lost their first game of the year in dramatic fashion, but bounced back with a win in the second game of a road doubleheader against the Big 9 rival Cougars (2-3, 2-2).

With a 2-1 lead heading into the final inning, Winona had victory snatched away by Mankato East’s Kylinn Stagl, who hit a two-run walkoff home run.

It was a tough loss for junior ace Makayla Steffes, who struck out 12 batters in the defeat. Steffes also went 2-for-3 with a double, a steal and a run scored.

Sophomore Olivia Poulin went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, with sophomore Lauren Kreckow going 1-for-2 with a double as well.

In the second game, the Winhawks’ revenge was swift with a seven-run win.

Junior Ava Hamsund pitched seven innings while allowing one unearned run and three hits, striking out five. Hamsund also went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored at the plate.

Steffes had another strong offensive outing, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run, as did Poulin who went 2-for-4 with a steal.

Senior Grace Fricke drove in one RBI and scored a run on a 2-for-4 game that included a double, while junior Macy McNally drove in two RBI and scored once in a 2-for-4 performance.

BASEBALL

Mankato East 3, Winona 1

Mankato East 14, Winona 6

The Winhawks (1-3, 1-2) dropped a pair of Big 9 Conference games in a home doubleheader against the Cougars (2-2, 2-2).

