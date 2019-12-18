RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Rushford-Peterson High School boys basketball team did their best to hang with the top team in Class AA, but in the end Caledonia was just too strong.
Austin Klug sunk six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to lead the No. 1 Warriors to a 92-73 victory on Tuesday night in Rushford.
Five Trojans finished in double figures with Luke O’Hare leading the way with 17 points on 8 of 18 shooting.
Justin Ruberg flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Malachi Bunke was 5 of 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 while Ben Wieser added 12 and Korey Burroughs scored 11 for the Trojans (3-2, 1-2).
The Warriors (6-0, 3-0) built a 15-point lead in the first half and held on in the second.
In addition to Klug’s 24 points, senior and South Dakota State commit Noah King added 22 points, sophomore Eli King 13 points and junior Andrew Kunelius 12 points.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 88, Cotter 40
Zach Todd (29 points) and Luke Schwartzhoff (28) combined for 57 points to lead the Lancers (3-3, 3-0).
Connor Yocum finished with 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting to lead the Ramblers (1-4, 0-3).
Dairyland
Alma-Center Lincoln 55, C-FC 51
FOUNTAIN CITY — Michael Bissen and Ethan Hunger eached scored eight points while Tristan Ostrem finished with seven to lead the Pirates (1-4, 0-2).
Justin Rowekamp scored a game-high 19 for Lincoln.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Cotter 74, La Crescent 44
LA CRESCENT — The eighth-ranked Ramblers made 13 3-pointers to pick up their 10th straight victory, dominating the Lancers from start to finish.
Megan Morgan paced the offensive attack, scoring a game-high 23 points while dishing out six assists. Senior Jordan Rubie stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 13 points with six rebounds and five assists while sophomores Olivia Gardner and Sofia Sandcork added 13 and 11, respectively.
Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 29
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (2-6, 1-3) ended a five-game losing streak by dominating the Trojans.
Caledonia put together a 33-14 run through the first half and were led by Paige Klug’s three 3-pointers and 11 points. Haley Jennings added 10 with a pair of 3-pointers.
Fillmore Central 63, Lewiston-Altura 46
LEWISTON — The Cardinals held a five-point halftime lead, but Fillmore Central flipped the script outscoring Lewiston 42-20 in the second half.
Myia Ruzek paced the offense, hitting three 3’s to finish with 18 points to go along with five rebounds for the Cardinals (3-4, 2-3).
Coulee
Westby 55, G-E-T 47
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (5-2, 2-1) won for the fifth time in six games behind a 16-point performance from junior Macy Stellner.
Junior Grace Hebel added 12 points and senior McKenna Manske 11 for Westby.
The Red Hawks (3-5, 1-2) made eight 3-pointers to hang in the game, and senior Cassy Schmitz made two of them on her way to a team-high 13 points. Rachel Amoth and Lindsey Lettner had eight each.
