HARMONY, Minn. — Andrew Meyer didn’t spend much time on the mat this weekend for the Winona Senior High School wrestling team.
He didn’t need to.
Meyer racked up three pins in less than 4 minutes of work en route to claiming the 182-pound championship at the FCLMC Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Fillmore Central High School.
Meyer pinned Luke Ihrke of Chatfield in 1 minute, Devin Troendle of FCLMC in 1:59 and Mason Krakow of Pipestone in 53 seconds.
Ryan Henningson (126) and Zander Russert (285) also claimed individual titles for Winona, which placed fifth. Each wrestler recorded two pins.
Evann Fabian (132) and Lance Thorn (195) placed second, while Evan Manrud (113), Isaac Allred (152) and Shawn Mugo (285) placed third.
The wrestlers host Faribault at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Boys hockey
Winona 6, Aquinas/Holmen 3: Matt Thesing had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Winhawks at Bud King Ice Arena.
Roman Grulkowski scored twice — both in the first period to give Winona a 2-0 lead — and assisted on two Thesing goals, the second of which gave Winona a 5-1 lead late in the second period.
Aquinas/Holmen scored twice in the final minutes of the period to get within 5-3 before Thesing put away the game on a power-play goal in the third.
Hans Larsen also scored for Winona (3-3).
Campbell Watkins made 25 saves for the Winhawks, who play at Red Wing on Tuesday night.
Nordic Skiing
Winona Home Meet: Anni Skillicorn won the girls race, while Ryan Meyer claimed the boys race as the Winhawks swept the individual titles at their home meet on Saturday at Saint Mary’s.
Skillicorn, a four-time state meet qualifier, got her 2019-2020 season off on the right foot by winning in 18:17.3, beating three skiers from Washburn. Winona’s Morgan Arnold was fifth, Anna Gilmer was seventh and Marissa Lindaman was ninth.
On the boys’ side, Meyer won in 15:48.8. Jonas Trombetta was fourth in 16:28.4, Rory Briggs was sixth in 17:18.8 and Owen Ping was eighth in 17:34.8.
The Winhawks return to action Tuesday at a meet at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Minneapolis.
Boys basketball
Winona 62, Rochester John Marshall 46: Jackson Nibbelink and Jasper Hedin led four scorers in double figures with 13 points each, and the Winhawks played their best game of the year in beating the Rockets.
Austin Mlynczak had 12 points, while Parker Jones added 11 for Winona (2-2, 2-2), which plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night.
Girls basketball
Rochester John Marshall 65, Winona 37: The Winhawks (0-7, 0-6) lost on the road. Winona returns home to host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night.