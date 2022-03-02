 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Three hoops teams knocked out of playoffs

The season came to a close for a pair of boys basketball teams on Tuesday night in the first round of the postseason.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau was upset on its home court as the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (11-14) lost a 47-45 contest against 11-seed Adams-Friendship (9-16).

Sophomore Cody Schmitz led all scorers with 20 points, joined in double figures by junior Warren Stoner.

The Green Devils were led by 14 points from junior Wyatt Pollex.

Fennimore 72, C-FC 49

The ninth-seeded Pirates (11-14) fell by 23 on the road against the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles (12-13).

Winona 53, Rochester Mayo 38

The Winhawks (15-10, 12-9) handily won a road game against a Big Nine Conference foe, beating the Spartans (12-13, 9-12) by 15.

Junior Bryan Cassellius led the team with 20 points, followed by senior Jasper Hedin’s 12-point night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Meadow 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

The R-P girls also had their season come to a close on Tuesday, as the sixth-seeded Trojans (12-16) lost a section quarterfinals matchup with the third-seeded Super Larks (22-6) in the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

