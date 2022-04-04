High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson softball team clips Mabel-Canton

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Mabel-Canton 15-14 in a season-opening nonconference game on Monday.

The Trojans allowed three runs in the top of the seventh to fall behind but came back for the win despite giving up 17 hits.

Aviana Anderson-Ingram was 4 for 5 with four stolen bases, three runs scored, a double and an RBI for Rushford-Peterson, which gave Mabel-Canton a three-run lead in the top of the first before scoring eight times in the bottom of the first and the second.

R-P’s Delaney Vaughn was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases, three runs scored, two RBI and a triple in a game that included 15 hits and no errors made by the Trojans.

Brooke Johnson was 3 for 5 with a double, stolen base and RBI, and teammate Cassandra Boyum was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.. Lindsey Hoiness added two RBI.

G-E-T 8, Westby 2

GALESVILLE — Maggie Bistodeau was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI for the RedHawks (2–0, 1-0), who had 11 hits against Westby pitcher Jayda Berg. Bistodeau hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Genna O’Neill struck out eight and walked three during a five-hitter for G-E-T, which scored six runs in the sixth. Caydence Kokott was 3 for 3 with a two-run single in the second.

The Norsemen (0-1, 0-1) were led by kennedy Brueggen’s 2-for-3 performance.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Mauston 8, G-E-T 7

MAUSTON, Wis. — The RedHawks (0-2) scored five runs in the last two innings, but the Golden Eagles had a 7-2 lead by the end of the fourth.

Zach Grams and Cole Williams were both 2 for 4, and Williams and Jack Beedle drove in two runs apiece for G-E-T, which made five errors. Williams hit one of G-E-T’s four doubles.

BOYS TENNIS

Nonconference

La Crosse Aquinas 6, Cotter 1

The Ramblers were only able to win one match from the Blugolds.

Cotter’s Logan Granseth beat Lars Gunderson 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

