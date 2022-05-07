High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson, Lewiston-Altura split doubleheaders

RUSHFORD — The Lewiston-Altura High School baseball team held Rushford-Peterson to three hits for a 5-2 victory that allowed it to split a Three Rivers Conference doubleheader at Rushford-Peterson on Friday.

Caleb Mueller pitched the three-hitter in the second game and struck out 12 Trojans without walking one. Rushford-Peterson finished with singles by Malachi Bunke and Riley Tesch and a double by Andrew Wilkemeyer.

Mueller also went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for Lewiston-Altura, which won despite making four errors. Eli Jensen doubled and added an RBI, while teammate Gavin Salvatti had a hit and two RBI.

Alex Ronnenberg hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Trojans in the opener. Tommy Ekern was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Wilkemeyer was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Nonconference

Winona 12, Byron 2 (5)

BYRON, Minn. — The Winhawks (13-1) won their eighth straight game, and Grace Fricke doubled twice and drove in two runs during a 2-for-4 performance.

Makayla Steffes was the winning pitcher, and she combined with Lauren Kreckow on a nine-strikeout showing.

Steffes was also 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and scored three runs. Ava Hamsund and Kayla Robinson were both 2 for 3 with Robinson driving in a run.

Three Rivers

Lewiston-Altura 8, Rushford-Peterson 7

Rushford-Peterson 9, Lewiston-Altura 2

LEWISTON — The Cardinals won the opener, and the Trojans used two big innings to get the doubleheader split.

Lewiston-Altura scored all of its runs in the bottom of the second inning in the first game. Jordan Wing drove in two runs, and Staytlen Seefeldt added two more and stole five bases.

Delaney Vaughn was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Rushford-Peterson.

Lavin LeJeune was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Caidance Veraguth 2 for 2 with a double for the Cardinals in the second game. Cassandra Boyum was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Vaughn drove in two runs and scored two, and Ellie Ekern was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored for the Trojans.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Viroqua 0

GALESVILLE — The first-place Red Hawks (12-3, 9-0) stayed on top of the conference behind a two-hitter pitched by Genna O’Neill.

O’Neill struck out 13 and walked two, while Lindsey Lettner went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored for G-E-T, which has won nine of its past 10 games.

TRACK AND FIELD

Coulee/South Central Challenge

WEST SALEM, Wis. — The G-E-T girls and West Salem boys won team championships by comfortable margins.

The Red Hawks scored 141 points to beat 11 other girls teams with second-place Westby scoring 108. The Panthers beat 10 other boys teams with 120 points, while Onalaska Luther was second with 97.

G-E-T junior Jordan Stanliskowski helped the Red Hawks win the 400 relay (54.25 seconds) and added a victory in the triple jump (32 feet, 10½ inches).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0