High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson football stays undefeated

The Rushford-Peterson football team rolled to victory on the road against Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday, winning a 35-0 shutout.

Much of the damage was done early, with the Trojans scoring 21 points in the first quarter and seven more in the second for a 28-0 halftime lead, before scoring one final time in the fourth quarter to round out the 35-0 victory.

Senior quarterback Malachi Bunke accounted for four of the team's five touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for one. Bunke went 9-of-16 passing for 141 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while rushing five times for 28 yards and one score.

Running back Hadyn Kahoun led the team in rushing with 71 yards on 17 carries. Receiver Justin Ruberg had three catches in the game, all for touchdowns, with 60 yards through the air.

Randolph 50, Cotter 12

Cotter scored once in the first quarter and once in the fourth quarter to bookend the 38-point defeat.

In the first quarter, senior quarterback Tate Gilbertson threw a 65-yard touchdown to senior receiver Payton Weifenbach, though Randolph (3-1, 2-1) still held a 22-6 lead over the Ramblers (2-2, 1-2) at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth, sophomore Luke Gardner returned a kick for the final touchdown of the game.

Gilbertson went 8-of-15 passing for 156 yards and a score, and Weifenbach totalled 107 yards and a touchdown on two catches.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Cotter 3, Lourdes 0

The Ramblers (4-7) swept the home match 25-18, 25-14, 27-25 over the Eagles (1-7).

Alison French picked up her 1,000th career dig.

Big 9

Red Wing 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks fell to 0-11 with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 road loss to the Wingers.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Cotter 2, Caledonia 1

The Ramblers (4-2-3, 3-2-2) scored once in each half to clinch the victory, while Caledonia (4-5-1, 3-2-1) only scored in the second half.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 4, P-E-M 1

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, but St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (6-4, 3-4) pulled away with three goals in the second half to claim the victory over the Bulldogs (0-9, 0-7).

Mason Apse had 1 goal and 1 assist, Jonas Barclay, Connor Gransee and Luke Hanson all had 1 goal, Olvin Cruz and Aidan Olson each had 1 assist in the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Cotter 7, Caledonia 0

The Ramblers (7-1-1, 6-0-1) stayed unbeaten in conference play with the win over the Warriors (1-7, 1-6).

Olivia Gardner scored four goals with one assist to lead the way as the team's only multiple goal scorer.

Ava Killian had one goal and one assist, while Allyssa Williams and Izzie Biesanz each scored one goal. Ella Lead and Megan Morgan each had two assists.

GIRLS TENNIS

Big 9

Winona 6, Red Wing 1

The three Winhawks doubles teams swept the Wingers to lead the way in the home victory.

Marissa McNally and Bridgette Klonecki won at one doubles, Velaina Kiesel and Anna Bricco won at two doubles and Lauren Steinfeldt and Brianna Styba won at three doubles.

The Winhawks also had three singles players win to seal the team's victory. Adele Jacobsen won at two singles, Julia Reeck won at three singles and Jaida Oudel won at four singles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0