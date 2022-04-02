 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: RedHawks top La Crosse Central in softball

GALESVILLE — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School softball team scored seven runs in the second inning and never looked back in a 12-6 nonconference win over La Crosse Central on Friday.

Senior Kaitlyn Gunderson and junior Maggie Bistodeau had three hits apiece for G-E-T, which had 14 hits and added a four-run fourth inning. Gunderson and Bistodeau also each doubled and drove in two runs.

Central had 11 hits but made four errors. Alyssa Brickson was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBI, and Santanna Carranza and Alexis Bryant had two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Logan 9, G-E-T 4

GALESVILLE — Curtis Leaver was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and an RBI for the Rangers. Johnny Leaver added two hits, two walks and two runs, while Pierce Nelson was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Logan.

The RedHawks were led by Owen Eddy’s two RBI and Cole Williams’ double and RBI.

