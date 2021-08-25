High school sports roundup: Pronschinske wins race for C-FC boys

WESTBY, Wis. — Wesley Pronschinske figured out the best way to begin a cross country season on Tuesday.

Pronschinske tackled the Ken Trott Invitational in Westby., Wis., and the Cochrane-Fountain City High School junior emerged with a championship.

Pronschinske completed the established course in 13 minutes, 42 seconds to win a field of 11 teams and finish 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Nolan Reese of Kickapoo/La Farge.

Pronschinske's victory helped the Pirates place eighth with a team score of 212 in a meet won by West Salem (50).

Senior Karter Domine (39th, 16:45), freshman Porter Ehrat (46th, 17:07), junior Dirk Wilson (60th, 18:13) and junior Jack Spitzer (66th, 19:14) also scored for C-FC.

C-FC's girls placed sixth out of nine teams in a meet won by Kickapoo/La Farge (44). The Pirates had a team score of 137 and finished behind fifth-place Wisconsin Dells (137) and seventh-place Brookwood (141).

Junior Breilynn Halverson was fourth (17:31) and junior Reese Ehrat (17:36) fifth among scoring runners to lead the Pirates. Sophomore Emma Mann (31st, 19:51), senior Hail Brone (41st, 20:26) and junior Kaili Hager (56th, 22:54) also scored for C-FC.

