High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura wins football opener

Hannah Ronnenberg added 12 digs for the Trojans, while Nia mcGuire had nine kills, Madison Small 14 digs and Eva Anderson 21 assists for St. Charles (0-1, 0-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 8, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT — Senior Olivia Gardner had three goals and three assists for the Ramblers, who had 16 shots on goal.

Senior Sara Speltz made her season debut after tearing her meniscus last season and scored two goals to match senior teammate Megan Morgan. Ava Killian had one goal and one assist, junior Allyssa Williams had two assists, and junior Ella Leaf and freshman Izzie Biesanz each had one assist for the Ramblers.

Senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen had two saves and allowed one goal in each half.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Winona 97, Faribault 77

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The Winhawks competed in their first in-person dual meet in nearly two years and started with a winning swim from the 200 medley relay team of Harper Wolner, Emily Robison, Abby Williams and Ava Pike and its time of 2:00.86.