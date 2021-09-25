High school sports roundup: Lewiston-Altura football tops Caledonia

Lewiston-Altura picked up its first Southeast White win of the season at home on Friday, beating Caledonia 21-14.

The Warriors (1-3, 1-2) started the scoring with a touchdown and two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead at 1-minute, 53-seconds in the first quarter.

Just 17 seconds later, the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1) got on the board with a 59-yard rush by senior Collin Bonow, though Lewiston-Altura still trailed 8-7. Bonow scored again, this time a 34-yard rush, in the second quarter to put the Cardinals up 14-8.

Sophomore Garrett Bonow scored L-A’s final touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run for a 21-8 lead.

Caledonia scored once more in the fourth for a 21-14 final score.

Out of Lewiston-Altura’s 325 yards, 317 came on the ground. Collin Bonow was the leading rusher with 211 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Mankato East 20, Winona 7

The Winhaws (2-2, 2-2) never led on the road as Mankato East (3-1, 3-1) took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter and expanded their advantage throughout the rest of the game.

Altoona 45, G-E-T 28

The Red Hawks (1-5, 1-3) dropped a Coulee Conference road game 45-28 against an Altoona (5-1, 3-1) that has only lost one game all season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 5, Austin 0

The Winhawks (7-2-1, 5-2) won a 5-0 shutout over opposing Austin (1-8, 1-6).

Faith Quinn and Adriana Brenengen each scored two goals apiece, while Anna Gilmer added one goal for Winona.

VOLLEYBALL

Pequot Lakes 2, Cotter 1

Cotter won the first set 25-21, but dropped the next two 25-17 and 15-9 in a loss against Pequot Lakes at a tournament in Burnsville.

Southwest Christian 2, Cotter 0

In Cotter’s other game of the night, the Ramblers (4-9, 1-5) dropped the first set 25-11 and the second 25-15 in a loss against Southwest Christian.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Roy Griak Invitational

Both G-E-T and C-FC traveled to Minneapolis to compete in the Roy Griak Invitational, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

G-E-T’s boys finished 24th out of 50 teams in the Maroon division, with C-FC placing 41st in the Maroon division.

C-FC junior Wesley Pronschinske cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish out of 446 runners at a time of 17:13 for the top local runner. G-E-T’s best finish came from junior Sam Ruiter in 55th with a time of 18:10.

In the girls Maroon division, Cotter took 27th, G-E-T finished 35th out of 45 teams, with C-FC in 37th.

Cotter freshman Sonja Semling had the top local time at 20:20, placing 19th out of 397. Junior Reese Ehrat had the top finish for C-FC, placing 48th at a time of 21:08. Freshman Delilah Boberg had G-E-T’s top time at 22:28, finishing 125th.

