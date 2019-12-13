Since the eighth grade, Jack Herczeg has had his sights set on breaking the Winona Senior High pool record for the 50-yard freestyle.
On Thursday, the Ohio State commit broke the 39-year-old record with a time of 21.62 seconds to help lead the Winona Senior High swim and dive team to a 98-73 dual meet victory over Rochester John Marshall.
Herczeg also won the 100 free (47.94) and was a part of the winning 200 free relay team with Grant Wolner, Alex Jorgenson and Tanner Lozenski. They just missed the pool record (1:29.40) finishing with a time of 1:30.78. Herczeg and Wolner were also a part of the 200 medley relay, combining with teammates Jon Broas and Colin White to finish first (1:44.33).
Wolner also won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.57) and the 100 butterfly (52.87).
Lozenski won the 500 freestyle (5:24.35) and was a part of the winning 400 free relay team along with White, Julius Hanson and Jorgenson.
Jorgenson won the 200 freestyle, as well, with a time of 1:53.41
GYMNASTICS
Big 9
Winona Triangular
State competitor and co-captain Chloe Hughes led the Winhawks in every event finishing in a tie for second on the vault (9.3), fifth on bars (7.975), third on the beam (8.9), second on the floor (9.35) and fourth in the all-around (35.525).
As a team, the Winhawks took second (131.675) finishing ahead of Mankato East (127.3) and behind Mankato West (140.975).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Eleva-Strum 43, C-FC 36
FOUNTAIN CITY — Michael Bissen scored 10 points while Ethan Hunger scored seven to lead C-FC.
WRESTLING
Coulee
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 47, Viroqua 27
MELROSE — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T got pins from Daniel Slattery (160 pounds) and Hunter Andersen (182) in its win. Carson Koss (106), Ryder Lefler (126), Bryce Burns (220) and Justin Gappa (heavyweight) all won via forfeit.
