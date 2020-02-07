There’s a new name a top of the
Winona Senior High hockey record books. With a hat trick on Thursday in a 11-3 victory over Black River Falls, senior Roman Grulkowski broke the record for most goals scored in a career with 68. It was a solid night overall for the Winhawks (11-10-1).
Seven different Winhawks scored a goal, led by Grulkowski’s hat trick, while Matt Thesing tallied a five-point night, recording two goals and three assists. Ryan Brown added two goals and an assist and Ayden Ruesgen had a goal and an assist as well for Winona.
Clay Madvig, Malachi Berry and Cooper Peterson each tallied a goal for Black River Falls (8-12).
Campbell Watkins and Brayden McDevitt split time between the pipes combining to make 27 saves on 30 opportunities.
The Winhawks will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday for their annual outdoors game when they host Austin outside of Bud King Ice Arena.
WRESTLINGWinona/Cotter at Rochester Century Triangular
ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter wrestling team went 1-1 at the Rochester Century Triangular, falling to Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 51-27 before knocking off Century 42-36.
Lance Thorn (195), Zander Rusert (285), Ryan Henningson (120) and Andrew Meyer (182) each went 2-0 and tallied a pin in the process.
Tyler Kreidemacher (113) and Gabe Speltz (138) each tallied pins for LARP.
BOYS BASKETBALLThree Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 70, Rushford-Peterson 47
LA CRESCENT — UW-La Crosse commit Luke Schwartzhoff poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Lancers (15-4, 11-1) to their 13th win in their past 14 games.
Schwartzhoff made 11 field goals, including four from beyond the arc to help pace a La Crescent offense that saw nine different Lancers score. Zach Todd added 16 and Isaac Petersen finished with seven.
Luke O’Hare led the Trojans (10-11, 3-9) with 17 while Justin Ruberg scored 12.
Caledonia 96, Lewiston-Altura 68
CALEDONIA — The top-ranked Warriors scored 56 first-half points on the way to a one-sided win over the Cardinals.
Senior Noah King made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Caledonia (19-1, 12-0) as it bounced back from its only loss of the season. Sophomore Eli KIng added 13 of his 19 points in the first half as the Warriors built a 56-32 lead.
Austin Klug made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Warriors, who made 13 3-pointers. Jackson Koepke added 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 58, Viroqua 24
VIROQUA — Ellie Hoesley nearly outscored the Blackhawks by herself, pouring in a game-high 21 points to lead the Raiders (14-3, 9-0).
Mercedes Romo added nine, Linzy Sendelbach chipped in seven while Chloe Halverson and Ali Pronschinske each finished with six.
Jessica Anderson scored seven to lead Viroqua (3-15, 0-8).
Westby 69, G-E-T 31
WESTBY — 11 different Norsemen (12-5, 7-2) scored, led by Josi Bishop, who finished with a game-high 15 points. She was one of three to finish in double figures, joining Mckenna Manske (14) and Grace Hebel (12).
Anna Puent scored seven off the bench to lead the Redhawks (8-10, 4-5).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 60, Rushford-Peterson 53
RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Lancers (8-14, 4-9) led 34-25 at the half and won their third straight game.
Lewiston-Altura 58, Caledonia 54
LEWISTON, Minn. — Despite double-digit points from Haley Jennings (16 points), Alexis Schroeder (11) and Kailey Banse (10), the Warriors fell 6-16 (4-9). Jennings and Schroeder each hit three 3-pointers.
Myia Ruzek had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cardinals (8-14, 5-7), which also got 10 points from Janae Salvetti.
