High school sports roundup: G-E-T/Mel.-Min. wrestling takes second at Coulee meet

MELROSE, Wis. — The G-E-T/Mel.-Min. wrestling team finished second behind West Salem/Bangor at Saturday’s Coulee Conference meet.

The Titans finished with 303 points, while the Catbirds had 350½.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. had individual champions in Jackson Blaken (126), Tanner Andersen (132), Carson Koss (145), Justice Vaaler (195) and Braydon Lockington (220) and a second-place finisher in Alex Wieczorek (170).

Bradyn Glasspoole pinned all four of his opponents at 120 pounds en route to a title for West Salem/Bangor, while Jackson Roesler (106), Brett Plomedahl (113), Evan Wolfe (138) and Trevor Arentz (152) had two pins as they won their respective weight classes.

Andy Johnson had only two matches at 170 and won both via pin for his title.

Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (126), Cody Petersen (160), Luke Noel (182), Chris Najera (195), Hunter Anderson (220) and Reid Rasmussen (285) all took second for the Catbirds.

Dylan Nottestad led Westby (176½) with an individual title at 285 pounds, while four other Norsemen — Jayden Geier (106), Brock Hoskins (113), Klayton Geier (120) and Garrett Vatland (145) — took second.

Austin Winker (160) and Hadley Gilardi (182) won their respective weight classes for Viroqua, which placed fourth with 162. The Blackhawks also got second-place finishes from Ethan Dobbs (132) and Oliver Kemerling-Pelock (152).

Arcadia (106) was fifth as a team, and Black River Falls (71) was sixth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 75, Winona 61

MANKATO — The Winhawks, who have lost two of their last three, dropped to 11-6 overall and 8-5 in the Big 9.

Lewiston-Altura 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47

KASSON — The Cardinals won their second in a row as they improved to 13-6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mankato East 59, Winona 25

The Winhawks lost their fourth in a row as they fell to 3-15 overall and 3-13 in the Big 9.

GYMNASTICS

ROCHESTER — Winona/Cotter finished fourth out of 11 teams with a score of 136.4 at Saturday’s Big 9 meet.

Mankato West (143.425) won the meet, Owatonna (143.4) was second and Northfield (136.85) was third.

Winona/Cotter was led by Nevaeh Mitchell, who was third on the uneven bars (8.625), seventh on the balance beam (8.3), 13th on the vault (8.8) and 14th on the floor exercise (9.15) en route to a seventh-place finish in the all-around.

Natalya Franz was ninth in the all-around after taking fifth on the vault (9.1), seventh on the floor (9.425) and 12th on the bars (7.975).

