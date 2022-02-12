High school sports roundup: Five Winona gymnasts qualify for state

The Winona/Cotter gymnastics team played host to the Section 1A championship meet on Saturday, and the hometown Winhawks did well with a second-place team finish and five state qualifiers.

Byron won the team title with a score of 139.625, with Winona in second at 137.625, just ahead of third-place Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 137.150.

The Winhawks’ best event was the beam, posting a winning score of 34.125 to top second-place Byron’s 32.975, with the 1.150 margin being the largest between first and second place in any event in the evenly-matched meet.

Natalya Franz had the best individual finish for the Winhawks, taking fifth in the overall thanks to a 34.800 score. Franz also punched her ticket to state in the vault, placing fourth with a score of 9.125. Amber Roble of Byron won the vault, scoring 9.400.

Teammate Pippa Serleth will join her in the event at state thanks to a 9.000 score and a fifth-place finish.

An additional three Winhawks made state in the beam.

Makenna Schroeder had the team’s highest individual finish of the Section meet, taking second with a score of 8.625, behind winner PI/Z-M Isabella Nisbit’s 8.750.

Winona’s Neveah Mitchell took third with a score of 8.600 and Jill Macon made it three Winhawks in a row with a score of 8.450 to round out the program’s five qualifiers.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0

Winona’s season came to a close as the fourth-seeded Winhawks (0-19) lost by six goals against the top-seed Tigers (13-10-1) in the first round of the playoffs.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 5, Faribault 4

The Winhawks (9-13-1, 5-9) kept their hot streak rolling, winning their sixth game in a row with a one-goal, road Big 9 Conference victory over the Falcons (9-13, 8-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochester Lourdes 57, Cotter 45

The Ramblers (17-4) had a seven-game winning streak snapped as they traveled for a road non-conference game against the Eagles (15-7) won by double-digits.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rochester Lourdes 59, Cotter 39

The Ramblers (3-16) lost a non-conference road matchup against the Eagles (8-14) by 20 points.

