High school sports roundup: Cotter softball stays undefeated with pair of wins

Cotter’s softball team picked up a pair of road wins by convincing margins on Monday to stay undefeated, defeating Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 9-0 and 16-1 in a doubleheader.

In the first game, the Ramblers (6-0, 5-0) were led by a dominant pitching performance from sophomore Madison Hazelton, who pitched a three-hit shutout while striking out 13.

Senior Ali French helped provide some offense with three hits and four RBI, including a bases-loaded three-RBI double to help down the Falcons (0-4, 0-3).

Cotter’s offense was even more active in the second game, scoring 16 runs.

French once again set the tone in the 14-hit team effort, going 3-for-3 with all three hits being doubles, driving in three RBI as well.

Seniors Hailey Biesanz, Mallory Ehlenfeldt, Megan Morgan and freshman Katelyn Ubl all had two hits apiece.

Eighth grader Savannah Repinski continued the Ramblers’ dominance on the mound with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed in the win.

C-FC 11, Independence/Gilmanton 1

The Pirates (4-6, 4-2) only needed six innings to defeat Dairyland Conference foe Independence/Gilmanton (3-3, 3-3) by the 10-run rule.

C-FC knocked in 15 hits in the win, with five players picking up multiple hits.

Sophomore shortstop Emma Mann went 3-for-3 with a double, three steals and two RBI. Senior outfielder McKinlee Northrup also was 3-for-3, driving in two RBI with two steals.

Seniors Ava Schmitt and Charyce Rollinger both went 2-for-4, with Schmitt adding two RBI to her statline.

Sophomore Bella Holzer had a well-rounded day, going 3-for-4 at the plate and pitching all six innings while allowing just two hits and one unearned run.

G-E-T 11, West Salem 0

Senior pitcher Genna O’Neil pitched a five-inning shutout and struck out nine as the RedHawks (6-2, 4-0) beat the Panthers (2-6, 1-3) by 11 runs.

O’Neil also went 2-for-4 at the plate while only allowing two hits herself.

Senior outfielders Melissa Flynn and Lindsey Lettner both recorded two hits as well. Senior infielder Ryann Duffenbach and junior infielder Maggie Bistodeau each recorded a triple.

GOLF

Viroqua Hills conference meet

Arcadia took the win in the Coulee mini-meet Monday with Black River Falls and G-E-T tying for second just four strokes behind.

On a par 36 course, Tigers golfer Mike Antonelli hit two-over — 38 — to lead the individual running by two strokes. Brooks Hoffland of Westby/Viroqua finished second at four-over while G-E-T’s Christopher Wagner took third with a seven-over par at 43.

