High school sports roundup: Cotter softball starts season with win

Cotter’s softball team got its season started on the right track, defeating Rushford-Peterson 13-2 in five innings in Winona on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ramblers took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring one run, then added seven more runs in the bottom of the second and did not look back.

Ali French and Madison Hazelton both had bases-clearing 3 RBI doubles, with French adding another triple and four runs scored while Hazelton had 4 RBI total.

Mallory Ehlenfeldt, Amelia Krage and Addison Pehler all joined French by having multi-hit games.

Hazelton was also Cotter’s starting pitcher, allowing no earned runs and striking out 12 batters while walking three and allowing one hit.

Brooke Johnson picked up R-P’s lone hit, while Lindsay Hoiness and Casandra Boyum each scored a run.

The victory moves Cotter to 1-0, while the loss drops the Trojans to 1-1.

La Crosse Logan 9, G-E-T 2

The Rangers (3–0) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take down the RedHawks (2-1) in a battle between unbeaten teams.

Logan senior Jazzy Davis went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI, and teammate Leah Pasch was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. Mya Kendrick also had two hits and an RBI for the Rangers, whose big fifth inning erased a 2-1 deficit.

Genna O’Neill was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Ryann Duffenbach doubled for G-E-T, which only had five hits against Kam Korish.

BASEBALL

Holmen 3, Winona 1

The Winhawks started the season with a trip across the Wisconsin border, losing a 3-1 five-inning game against Holmen (1-1).

Carter Shields and Austin Vaughn each picked up a hit for Winona, with Vaughn scoring the team’s only run in the fourth inning.

Holmen started the scoring with one run in the bottom of the second inning, before the Winhawks tied it two innings later. The Vikings jumped back ahead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Five pitchers took the mound for the Winhawks, with Cody Hundorf, Treven Viestenz and Marcus Winter all throwing scoreless innings, with Viestenz picking up one strikeout. Carson Jones struck out one while allowing one run in one inning and Cole Schossow allowed two runs in ⅓ inning.

Cotter 3, Rushford-Peterson 3

The Cotter and R-P boys started their season on Tuesday, though it will take more than a week for the game to be completed as a rain delay has postponed the remainder of the game until April 11.

The teams played to a 3-3 draw through three innings in Rushford before the game was halted.

