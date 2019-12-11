In a battle of unbeatens, it was the Cotter girls basketball team that used a hot shooting touch from beyond the arc to defeat sixth-ranked Lake City 62-47 on Tuesday night at the John Nett Rec Center.
The Ramblers sunk 12 3-pointers, outscoring the Tigers 36-6 from beyond the arc, hitting nine in the first half alone to pace their offensive attack.
Megan Morgan and Jordan Rubie each scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers for Cotter. Morgan also added a team-high five assists and four steals. Olivia Gardner and Sofia Sandcork each added eight points, while Sera Speltz knocked down a pair of triples to finish with seven points.
Cotter is back in action Friday when they take on Three Rivers foe Rushford-Peterson at 7:30 p.m. in Rushford.
Other scores: Albert Lea 63, Winona 42; Houston 59, Rushford-Peterson 32
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Lewiston-Altura 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
LEWISTON — Gunner Reed finished with a game-high 30 points while adding five rebounds to help lift the Cardinals (2-1) in the nonconference matchup.
Thomas Menk scored 12 points with five rebounds and Jerry Hines chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the Cardinals, which outscored the Pirates 36-6 in the second half.
Ethan Hunger and Brady Drazkowski each scored nine points to lead C-FC (1-2).
Coulee
West Salem 65, Arcadia 45
WEST SALEM, Wis. — David Lattos scored 21 points, while Jack Hehli (13) and Carson Mooney (11) also had double-digit points to lead the Panthers (1-0) to victory. West Salem led 28-18 at half.
Lizando Aguilar (11) was the lone Raider with double-digit points.
Onalaska Luther 90, G-E-T 82 (2 OT)
GALESVILLE, Wis. — Led by senior Joey McNamara’s 30 points, the Knights (1-2, 1-0) won their conference opener. Junior Isaiah Loersch had 16 points, and freshman Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 14.
The Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1) were paced by senior Grant Beirne’s 31 points, while senior Lance Lettner and junior Sawyer Schmidt had 17 and 11, respectively.
Other scores: Houston 78, Cotter 39; Winona 82, Albert Lea 71; Lake City 89, St. Charles 72.
Gymnastics
G-E-T/Mel-Min/CFC Co-op 132.225, Onalaska 30
GALESVILLE, Wis. — Abby Miller won the bars (8.35) and the floor (8.90) before securing all-around crown with a 33.70 for GMC.
Paris Lambert won the vault (8.70) while teammate Sophie White won the beam (8.55).
