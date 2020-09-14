High school sports roundup: Cotter girls tennis falls to Onalaska Luther

The Cotter girls tennis team fell to nonconference foe Onalaska Luther 5-2 on Monday.
The Ramblers dropped all four singles matches, but picked up wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.
Grace Renk and Anna Piechowski beat Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl at No. 1 doubles, and Ali French and Abree Dieterman beat Jessica Waege and Katie Kutz at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 6, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA — The Warriors dropped their third straight game and fell to 1-4-1 (0-4-1).
