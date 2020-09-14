 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Cotter girls tennis falls to Onalaska Luther
0 comments
alert top story

High school sports roundup: Cotter girls tennis falls to Onalaska Luther

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cotter girls tennis team fell to nonconference foe Onalaska Luther 5-2 on Monday.

The Ramblers dropped all four singles matches, but picked up wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.

Grace Renk and Anna Piechowski beat Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl at No. 1 doubles, and Ali French and Abree Dieterman beat Jessica Waege and Katie Kutz at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Dover-Eyota 6, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA — The Warriors dropped their third straight game and fell to 1-4-1 (0-4-1).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News