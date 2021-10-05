High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer wins fourth-consecutive conference crown

Cotter’s girls soccer team claimed its fourth-straight Three Rivers Conference championship on Tuesday when the Ramblers (12-1-1, 9-0-1) defeated St. Charles (8-5-1, 5-4-1) in a 2-0 shutout on the road.

Senior goalkeeper Tess Mullen stopped all five shots she faced in the Ramblers’ shutout.

Senior Olivia Gardner got Cotter on the board first, scoring in the eighth minute off an assist by junior Alyssa Williams.

Cotter gained some insurance early in the second half when junior Ella Leaf scored unassisted in the 60th minute.

The Ramblers have a pair of non-conference games remaining in the season before the playoffs begin.

GIRLS TENNIS

Winona 4, Red Wing 3

The Winhawks picked up a close win in their first match of the Section 1AA playoffs, beating Big 9 Conference rival Red Wing 4-3.

Both of the top matchups went in favor of Red Wing, with Hannah Kosek beating WSHS’s Molly Heinert 6-1, 6-2 at one singles and the team of Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer beating Marissa McNally and Bridgette Klonecki of Winona in a 6-3, 6-3 match at one doubles.

Winona showed off its depth, though, with wins at two and four singles, as well as two and three doubles.

Adela Jacobsen won a 7-5, 6-1 match over Allie Roe at two singles, and Jaida Oudel won 6-0, 6-3 at four singles.

At two doubles, Velaina Kiesel and Josie Gundersen won 6-2, 6-4 over Ava Johnson and Ella Johnson, and the pairing of Lauren Steinfeldt and Brianna Styba won 6-4, 6-4 over Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm at three doubles.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Cotter 1

The Cotter boys (6-3-5, 4-3-3) hosted SCLA (7-7-1, 4-5-1), and both teams ended the game with one goal apiece for a 1-1 draw.

Olvin Cruz scored the Saints’ lone goal, with Jonas Barclay tallying an assist on the play.

Rochester Mayo 2, Winona 1

The Winhawks (9-4-1, 6-3-1) dropped a close matchup against one of the Big 9 Conference frontrunners, losing 2-1 against Rochester Mayo (10-3, 8-2).

