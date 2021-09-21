High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer team wins again

The Cotter High School girls soccer team won its second straight game and posted its fifth shutout of the season with a 6-0 Three Rivers Conference victory over La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday.
Senior Olivia Gardner had three goals and two assists, and junior Allyssa Williams had two goals and three assists for the Ramblers (6-1-1-, 5-0-1), who are ranked fifth by state coaches and have beaten the Lancers (2-6-1, 1-4-1) twice.
Cotter had a 4-0 halftime lead after Gardner scored her second goal, which came on an assist from Williams. Williams scored unassisted and assisted on Gardner’s final goal after halftime.
Senior Tess Mullen stopped one shot in goal for Cotter.
BOYS SOCCER
Big 9
Rochester Century 3, Winona 1
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Tyler Kelner scored with an assist from Owen Ping for the Winhawks.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, Winona Cotter 1
LA CRESCENT — Carter Hogan assisted on a Wyatt Farrell goal in the 73rd minute to help the Lancers tie the Ramblers, who scored in the 45th.
First-place La Crescent-Hokah (5-1-2, 4-0-2), which is 5-0-2 in its past seven games, hit the crossbar with a shot in the closing seconds of the second overtime, and Cooper Johnson stopped three shots in goal.
Dover-Eyota 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Eagles scored once in each half to pick up a victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Winona 0
The Winhawks fell to 0-10 with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 loss to the visiting Old Abes.
Three Rivers
Fillmore Central 3, Lewiston-Altura 2
HARMONY, Minn. — Anna Hennessy had 13 kills and Tanner Reed 10 for the Cardinals, who lost a 25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 15-13 match.
Elise Sommer had 25 assists, Madi Oslie 24 digs and five aces and Allyson Kauten 18 digs for Lewiston-Altura.
Coulee
Arcadia 3, G-E-T 1
GALESVILLE — The Raiders received 17 kills and 27 digs from Sky Reit and beat the Red Hawks 25-18, 29-27, 19-25, 25-23.
Autumn Passehl had 29 assists and 16 digs and Sammy Berg 23 digs for Arcadia (2-9, 1-5) in its first conference win.
Lindsey Lettner had 15 digs, Shayna Kirkey 15 assists and Ryan Duffenbach nine kills for G-E-T (1-13, 0-6). Kayla Schultz added 13 assists and Kayli Bratberg seven kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
L-A/R-P Invitational
RUSHFORD — Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson’s boys team had all five runners among the top seven and used a team score of 21 to beat both Kingsland (40) and Chatfield (71).
Senior Trevor Rislov was the boys champion with a time of 17:24.3, and he was followed by senior teammate Andrew Hoiness (17:28.1).
Sophomores Ryan Prinsen (18:39.6) and Tyler Betthauser (18:52.4) were fourth and fifth, respectively, while freshman Matt Sprague crossed the line with the team’s final scoring run seventh at 19:18.6.
The L-A/R-P girls were second among two complete teams with a score of 43. Chatfield won with a 17.
Sophomore Lauren Honken was fifth overall (22;42.8), and sophomore teammate Ellie Ekern finished eighth (23:32.1).