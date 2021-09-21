High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer team wins again

The Cotter High School girls soccer team won its second straight game and posted its fifth shutout of the season with a 6-0 Three Rivers Conference victory over La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday.

Senior Olivia Gardner had three goals and two assists, and junior Allyssa Williams had two goals and three assists for the Ramblers (6-1-1-, 5-0-1), who are ranked fifth by state coaches and have beaten the Lancers (2-6-1, 1-4-1) twice.

Cotter had a 4-0 halftime lead after Gardner scored her second goal, which came on an assist from Williams. Williams scored unassisted and assisted on Gardner’s final goal after halftime.

Senior Tess Mullen stopped one shot in goal for Cotter.

BOYS SOCCER

Big 9

Rochester Century 3, Winona 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Tyler Kelner scored with an assist from Owen Ping for the Winhawks.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 1, Winona Cotter 1