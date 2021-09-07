High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer team scores 12

The Cotter High School girls soccer team jumped on Caledonia early and often on the way to a 12-0 Three Rivers Conference victory on Tuesday.

The Ramblers (3-0) won by shutout for the second time and had three players score three goals in the win over the Warriors.

Allyssa Williams scored three goals and had two assists to lead Cotter, which has outscored its three opponents 33-2. Sera Speltz also scored three goals and assisted on one for the Ramblers, who needed just one save from goalkeeper Tess Mullen.

Olivia Gardner also scored three goals to go with two from Ava Killian and one from Ella Leaf. Megan Morgan had three assists, Izzie Biesanz had two, and Ashlee Modjeski and Lilianna Herber one each for Cotter.

VOLLEYBALL

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

RUSHFORD — Kaylee Ruberg had 20 kills and five digs for the Trojans, who won 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.