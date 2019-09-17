The Cotter High School girls soccer team picked up a 4-0 victory over Caledonia on Tuesday.
Olivia Gardner scored two goals for the Ramblers, who also received goals from Sera Speltz and Araceli White.
Amaiya Kauphusman, Mary Morgan, Allyssa Williams and Speltz had assists for Cotter.
Tess Mullen stopped the only shot on the goal posted by the Warriors.
VOLLEYBALL
Cotter 3, Rushford-Peterson 1
The Ramblers beat the Trojans 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21.
Madison Beck had 12 kills and six blocks, while Ellie Macal added 11 kills and 18 digs for Cotter.
Kellie Hadaway also had 40 assists and Alison French 36 digs for the Ramblers.
Kaleah Davis had 12 kills and five aces for Rushford-Peterson, which also received 36 digs from Alyvia Eide.
Lewiston-Altura 3, Chatfield 1
Ciarra McNally had 16 kills to lead the Cardinals to a 25-15, 22-25, 25-7, 25-12 victory.
Myia Ruzek added 11 kills, Kylee Kreidermacher 15 assists, Vanessa Rojas 18 digs, Christa Sauer 14 assists and Georgia Blair 15 digs for Lewiston-Altura.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rochester Lourdes 6, Cotter 1
Ella Leaf picked up the victory for the Ramblers by collecting a 6-1, 6-3 win over Karin Hayford at No. 2 singles.
BOYS SOCCER
Dover-Eyota 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
No additional information was provided.