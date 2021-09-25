High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer races past Kasson-Mantorville

Cotter’s girls soccer team pulled through early adversity to defeat a strong Kasson-Mantorville team 6-1.

The Komets (9-2, 4-0) scored less than a minute into the game, but it was all Ramblers (8-1-1, 6-0-1) after that.

Sophomore Ava Killian got Cotter on the board with a goal in the seventh minute, then senior Olivia Gardner scored five times over the remainder of the game. Junior Allyssa Williams tallied four assists in the game as well.

With the five-goal margin against a team that came into the matchup with just one loss, head coach Marie Barrientos thought the Ramblers played their best game so far this fall.

“"We needed a good, solid game against a strong team right now. I am very pleased with not only the effort but the execution. These girls showed up to play in a way I have yet to see this season. A phenomenal day of soccer" Barrientos said.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Anthony Village tournament

Rushford Peterson was in action at the St. Anthony Village tournament, winning a pair of matches both by 2-1 scores, defeating Maranatha Christian Academy and St. Anthony Village.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 1, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Cotter and Kasson-Mantorville played to a draw in a low scoring affair in Kasson on Saturday.

Neither team scored in the first half, but the Komets took a 1-0 lead early in the second half. Cotter scored the equalizer with just under 10 minutes remaining, but neither team scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation, nor in a pair of five minute overtime periods, for a 1-1 draw.

