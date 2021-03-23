High school sports roundup: Cotter girls knocked out in section semifinals

ROCHESTER — The third-seeded Cotter High School girls basketball team had its postseason run come to an end Tuesday night.

The Ramblers (15-5) were trying to win their fourth straight game and qualify for an MSHSL Section 1AA championship game, but Lake City (18-3) took advantage of Cotter's troublesome outside shooting and came away with a 67-46 semifinal victory.

The win avenged a 67-59 loss to the Ramblers during the final game of the regular season.

The Tigers led 39-30 before scoring the first six points of the second half. Cotter made just 5 of 27 attempts (18.5%) from the 3-point line and were led by junior Megan Morgan's 19 points. Junior Sofia Sancork added 15 points for the Ramblers.

1A semifinal

Houston 62, Hayfield 49

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The top-seeded Hurricanes (17-0) pulled away from a one-point halftime deficit to advance to a championship game against third-seeded Kingsland (17-2) at Rochester Mayo on Thursday.