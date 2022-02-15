High school sports roundup: Cotter girls hoops bounces back with win over Caledonia

Cotter’s girls basketball team shook off its Saturday loss by picking up a 17-point win over a Three Rivers Conference foe on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers (18-4, 12-1) cruised at home against Caledonia (15-9, 7-5), winning 74- 57.

Cotter led by 18 points at halftime, 38-20, before maintaining that margin throughout the second half.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Ramblers, with four players in double digits.

Senior Sera Speltz led all scorers with 19 points, followed by 18 points from senior Megan Morgan, senior Sofia Sandcork was next with 16 points and junior Allyssa Williams added 12.

Ava Privet led Caledonia with 12 points, with Sadie Treptow adding 11.

Lewiston-Altura 54, St. Charles 42

The Cardinals (11-14, 4-10) won a home Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Saints (3-20, 0-13) by a 12-point final margin.

L-A went ahead 32-15 by halftime, and while St. Charles narrowed the gap in the second half, it was not enough for a comeback.

Saints junior Lauryn Delger led all scorers with 19 points, barely missing a double-double with nine rebounds.

L-A’s top scorer was able to complete the double-double as senior Elise Sommer scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Senior Sierra Kreidermacher also hit double digits for the Cardinals with 12 points.

Rushford-Peterson 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

The Trojans (11-14) won a non-conference road game by 13 points over the Cardinals (3-22).

Rochester Century 51, Winona 24

The Winhawks (3-19, 3-16) dropped their seventh in a row, losing by 27 against Big 9 Conference foe Century (11-11, 9-9).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 61, Grand Meadow 50

Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team stretched its winning streak to eight games on Tuesday, winning a 61-50 home non-conference matchup against Grand Meadow.

The Trojans (18-4) held a narrow 26-22 lead at halftime, but they pulled away from the Super Larks (9-13) with a 35-28 margin in the second half.

Senior Justin Ruberg led R-P with a stellar 31-point night that included 11-for-14 shooting from the field and 9-for-12 from the free throw line. Ruberg narrowly missed a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds.

Senior Malachi Bunke was the only other Trojan in double digits, scoring 17 points including 2-for-2 from 2-point range and 4-for-13 from 3.

G-E-T 70, Westby 60

Sophomore guard Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 26 points to help the Red Hawks (9-12, 4-5) bounce back from Saturday’s loss at Tomah.

Jackson Burns added 23 points and Will Mack had 10 for G-E-T, who split the season series with the Norsemen (8-13, 4-7), with each team winning at home.

Hudson Lipski scored 21 points to pace Westby, while Cale Griffin and Blake Sutton were also in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Blair-Taylor 51, C-FC 43

The Pirates (11-11, 9-4) lost by eight at home against Dairyland Conference foe Blair-Taylor (13-8, 7-5).

Wildcats junior Evan Nehring led all scorers with 15 points, one of four B-T players to hit double digits.

C-FC was led by a 14-point night by senior Ethan Hunger, with senior Aidan Schmidtknecht also hitting double figures with 11.

Caledonia 91, Cotter 48

The Ramblers (4-17, 1-10) followed up their first Three Rivers Conference win on Monday night with a loss against the top team in the conference, losing by 43 against the Warriors (21-1, 10-0).

Caledonia built up a 53-21 lead at halftime, though it was a closer 38-27 score in the second half.

There were 15 different players that scored for the Warriors, led by Mason King’s 17 and Eli King’s 11 as the only players in double figures.

Cotter was led by a 14-point game from sophomore Luke Gardner and 12 points from freshman Carson Roeder.

Lewiston-Altura 88, Saint Charles 35

The Cardinals (16-6, 8-4) flew past the Three Rivers Conference rival Saints (1-20, 0-10), winning by 53 points for L-A’s fifth win in a row.

BOYS HOCKEY

(6) Middleton 3, (11) Aquinas co-op 0

The Avalanche’s (9-14) season came to a close in the first round of the playoffs, losing by three goals in a road matchup against Middleton (16-8).

All three of the Cardinals’ goals came in the first period before both teams were scoreless in the remaining two frames.

Owatonna 9, Winona 0

The Winhawks (9-14-1, 5-10) had their six-game winnings streak snapped in a nine-goal Big 9 Conference road loss against the Huskies (9-14-1, 8-5-1).

Owatonna scored twice in both the first and third periods, adding a five-goal second period to pull away.

