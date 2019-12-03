LEWISTON — Fresh off an impressive 2-0 performance at the Thanksgiving Tip off Tournament in Minneapolis, the Cotter girls basketball team kept that momentum going on Tuesday night defeating Lewiston-Altura 68-28.
After defeating Hill-Murray (65-56) and Visitation (50-23) over the weekend, the Ramblers (4-0, 1-1) wasted no time, jumping out to a 47-5 halftime lead.
Jordan Rubie led the way with a game-high 16 points followed by Megan Morgan (14), Sofia Sandcork (10) and Ellie Macal (eight) for the Ramblers. Elise Sommer led the Cardinals (2-1, 1-1) with eight points while Myia Ruzek finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
Nonconference
Onalaska 58, G-E-T 21
GALESVILLE — The Hilltoppers held G-E-T to just nine points in the first half and 12 in the second.
You have free articles remaining.
Lauren Arenz and Ava Smith both had eight first-half points for Onalaska as Arenz finished with 11. Kenzie Miller and Molly Garrity each had nine points in the win.
Southeast
Houston 53, Lanesboro 21
LANESBORO, Minn. — The Hurricanes jumped out early and finished the first half ahead by 31-7.
Junior Emma Geiwitz had 16 points in the win. Junior Becca Rostad (13) and freshman Sydney Torgerson (12) each finished in double-figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.