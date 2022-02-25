High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball wins big in playoff debut

Cotter’s girls basketball team started its postseason run with a dominant win, racing past Triton 66-26.

The three-seed Ramblers (20-4) built up a 42-15 lead over the Cobras (12-15) at halftime, then added to the lead with a lower-scoring 24-11 margin in the second half.

Cotter senior Megan Morgan led all scorers with 19 points, with fellow senior Sofia Sandcork scoring 15 as both girls hit a trio of 3-pointers.

Triton was led by a 14-point night from Brylee Iverson.

P-E-M 67, Lewiston-Altura 32

The 11th-seeded Cardinals (11-16) saw their season come to a close in a 35-point road loss against the six-seed Bulldogs (18-8).

With the wins, P-E-M and Cotter are set to face off in a Section 1AA quarterfinal game at the Mayo Center in Rochester on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester Lourdes 5, Winona 1

The seven-seed Winhawks (10-16-1) had their season come to a close in a road match in the second round of the playoffs, falling by four goals against the two-seed Eagles (19-7).

Rochester scored twice in the first period, but Winona cut the deficit with one goal in the second for a 2-1 score heading into the final frame. However, the Eagles pulled away with a three-goal third period.

Sophomore Mason Wadewitz scored Winona’s lone goal, assisted by sophomore Travis Timm and junior Easton Kronebusch.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whitehall 70, C-FC 64

The Pirates (11-13, 9-6) hung tough against the top team in the Dairyland Conference, but the Norse (19-4, 14-1) proved to be too much in a six-point win in Fountain City.

Whitehall senior Aidan Sonsalla led all scorers with 25 points, joined in double figures by teammates Devon McCune (16) and Luke Beighley (13).

C-FC was led by a 15-point game from senior Austin Becker, with fellow senior Ethan Hunger close behind with 14. A third senior hit double digits as Aidan Schmidtknecht added 11.

Luther 71, G-E-T 44

The Knights (21-2, 10-2) had four players in double figures, including a game-high 23 points from Kodi Miller, as they ran their winning streak to nine games despite Gavin Proudfoot not playing.

Isaiah Schwicthenberg added 13 points for Onalaska Luther, which is ranked eighth in Division 4 and whose only losses have come to West Salem. Logan Bahr chipped in 12 points, and Gabe Huelskamp had 10.

Miller and Huelskamp each made two 3-pointers, and Miller grabbed nine rebounds.

Cody Schmitz led the Red Hawks (10-13, 5-6) with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Will Mack added nine points.

Cotter 52, Alden-Conger 41

The Ramblers (7-18) topped non-conference foe Alden-Conger (2-22) by 11 points on the road.

