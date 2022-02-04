High school sports roundup: Cotter girls basketball team blows out Rushford-Peterson

The Cotter High School girls basketball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 69-29 victory over Three Rivers Conference fow Rushford-Peterson on Friday night.

Megan Morgan made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Ramblers, who improved to 15-3 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

Ava Killian added 11 points for Cotter, which led 40-18 at the half, while Olivia Gardner had nine points and Allyssa Williams had six assists.

Emarie Jacobson had 10 points to pace the Trojans (10-12, 4-8).

Chatfield 78, Lewiston-Altura 61

CHATFIELD — The Cardinals fell to 9-13 overall and 3-10 in the Three Rivers Conference.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 69, Cotter 47

RUSHFORD — Justin Ruberg posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans (14-4, 7-3 Three Rivers) to their fourth straight win.

Andrew Hoiness made two 3-pointers and added 13 points, while Grady Hengel had 10 points.

The Ramblers dropped to 3-14 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

Lewiston-Altura 81, Chatfield 68

LEWISTON — Collin Bonow posted 33 points and eight rebounds to help the Cardinals snap a two-game skid.

Kyle Fredrickson made four 3-pointers and added 16 points for Lewiston-Altura — which improved to 12-6 overall and 6-4 in the Three Rivers Conference — while Thomas Menk had 15 points and seven rebounds.

C-FC 74, Augusta 47

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Ethan Hunger scored a game-high 31 points as the Pirates improved to 10-8 overall and 8-3 in the Dairyland Conference.

Aidan Schmidtknecht added 12 points, while Tristan Ostrem and Karson Holein were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0