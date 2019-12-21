The Winona Cotter girls basketball team scored the first nine points in overtime and held on to beat Dover-Eyota 51-45 on Friday night.
Sophomore Megan Morgan led the Ramblers with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and sophomore Sofia Sandcork added 15 points, including two 3s. Cotter (11-0, 6-0) hit seven 3s in all and battled back from an early 10-1 deficit to take a 28-26 halftime lead.
The Ramblers were 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, while Dover-Eyota (8-2, 4-1) was 17-of-25.
Southland 66, Lewiston-Altura 59
LEWISTON — Despite double-digit points from senior guards Myia Ruzek (18) and Zoe Rinn (10), the Cardinals (3-5, 2-4) lost their fourth straight game on Friday night.
Junior guard Tanner Reed led Lewiston-Altura with 11 rebounds and added nine points. Ruzek had nine rebounds of her own, and junior guard Elise Sommer finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
The Rebels (4-2, 4-1) had four players in double figures to help them overcome a 27-25 Lewiston-Altura halftime lead.
You have free articles remaining.
P-E-M 64, Rushford-Peterson 39
RUSHFORD — The Trojans trailed 34-13 at half and fell to 0-8 (0-6), while the Bulldogs improved to 3-6 (3-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Caledonia 84, St. Charles 57
ST. CHARLES — Senior Noah King and sophomore Eli King combined for 41 points to help the Warriors (7-0, 5-0) turn a three-point halftime lead into a blowout. Noah King scored a game-high 21 points and hit two 3s, while Eli King added 20 points and also hit a pair of 3s.
Junior Sam Privet added 18 points and junior Austin Klug, who made two 3s, had 12 points for Caledonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.