High school sports roundup: Cotter boys tennis senior Ian Modjeski eliminated in second round of state tournament
High school sports roundup: Cotter boys tennis senior Ian Modjeski eliminated in second round of state tournament

ST. CLOUD — Cotter High School boys tennis senior Ian Modjeski was eliminated in the second round of the MSHSL Class A individual state singles tournament on Thursday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Modjeski, who was seeded fifth, won his opening-round match against Mound-Westonka's Carter Reinbold in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. But he then lost to Mounds Park Academy's Evan Fraser, who was seeded fourth, in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

SOFTBALL

C-FC 8, Bangor 6

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Maddie England and Emma Fortier drove in runs to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Pirates scored four unanswered runs to take the lead.

Bangor (14-4) tied the game in the top of the sixth, but C-FC (19-4) responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

