High school sports roundup: Caledonia girls soccer team opens with win

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School girls soccer team opened its season with a 6-2 nonconference win over Schaefer Academy on Friday.
The Warriors held a 39-8 advantage in shots, and Tayler Kohlmeier scored two goals in the second half as Caledonia scored the final four goals.
Josie Foster stopped six shots for the Warriors, who also received goals from Gabby Roble, Hailey Alfson, Kennedy Kruse and Ayshia Gay. Alfson assisted on Kruse's goal, which broke a 2-2 in the 38th minute.
Cameryn Kruse had two assists, and Eliza Welscher, Roble and Gay added one apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Caledonia 1, Schaefer Academy 0
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Warriors started their season with a victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Holmen 4, Winona Cotter 3
WINONA -- The Ramblers won three of four singles matches, but the Vikings swept their way through doubles to win.
Hannah Graff (No. 1), Elanna Kohner (No. 2) and Grace Renk (No. 4) picked up wins for Cotter, and Graff won in straight sets. Kohner lost the first set 6-3 before winning the second 6-2 and third 10-6 to beat Rayna Baumgarn.
Renk beat Isabel Plossel 11-9 in the third set after Plossel won the second 6-3.
