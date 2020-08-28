High school sports roundup: Caledonia girls soccer team opens with win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School girls soccer team opened its season with a 6-2 nonconference win over Schaefer Academy on Friday.

The Warriors held a 39-8 advantage in shots, and Tayler Kohlmeier scored two goals in the second half as Caledonia scored the final four goals.

Josie Foster stopped six shots for the Warriors, who also received goals from Gabby Roble, Hailey Alfson, Kennedy Kruse and Ayshia Gay. Alfson assisted on Kruse's goal, which broke a 2-2 in the 38th minute.

Cameryn Kruse had two assists, and Eliza Welscher, Roble and Gay added one apiece.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Caledonia 1, Schaefer Academy 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Warriors started their season with a victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Holmen 4, Winona Cotter 3