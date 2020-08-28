 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Caledonia girls soccer team opens with win
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Caledonia girls soccer team opens with win

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School girls soccer team opened its season with a 6-2 nonconference win over Schaefer Academy on Friday.

The Warriors held a 39-8 advantage in shots, and Tayler Kohlmeier scored two goals in the second half as Caledonia scored the final four goals.

Josie Foster stopped six shots for the Warriors, who also received goals from Gabby Roble, Hailey Alfson, Kennedy Kruse and Ayshia Gay. Alfson assisted on Kruse's goal, which broke a 2-2 in the 38th minute.

Cameryn Kruse had two assists, and Eliza Welscher, Roble and Gay added one apiece.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Caledonia 1, Schaefer Academy 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Warriors started their season with a victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Holmen 4, Winona Cotter 3

WINONA -- The Ramblers won three of four singles matches, but the Vikings swept their way through doubles to win.

Hannah Graff (No. 1), Elanna Kohner (No. 2) and Grace Renk (No. 4) picked up wins for Cotter, and Graff won in straight sets. Kohner lost the first set 6-3 before winning the second 6-2 and third 10-6 to beat Rayna Baumgarn.

Renk beat Isabel Plossel 11-9 in the third set after Plossel won the second 6-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News