High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys win seventh straight

CALEDONIA -- The third-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its seventh straight game with contribution from every player on Monday.

The Warriors used 20 points from senior Andrew Kunelius and at least two from 13 other players in an 87-37 Three Rivers Conference victory over Fillmore Central.

Caledonia (9-1, 7-0) scored 54 first-half points, and Kunelius had 15 of them. Senior Sam Privet also scored 14 of his 15 in the first half as the Warriors took a 54-15 lead.

Junior Jackson Koepke added 11 points and junior Thane Meiners nine for Caledonia, which had seven players make one 3-pointer apiece.

La Crescent-Hokah 57, Rushford-Peterson 51

LA CRESCENT -- The Lancers (7-2, 5-2) took care of the Trojans behind a 17-point performance by freshman Parker McQuin.

McQuin made one of La Crescent-Hokah's eight 3-pointers and rebounded from scoring four points in the Lancers' win over Chatfield on Thursday.

Junior Cam Naske made five of La Crescent-Hokah's 3s and scored 15 points. He is averaging 14.7 points per game over his past three.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}