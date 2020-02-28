High school sports roundup: C-FC wrestlers advance at state; R-P boys survive in OT

MADISON, Wis. — Cochrane-Fountain City High School wrestlers Julian Spriggle and Zach Foley took a positive first step towards their goal of an individual state title with both registering wins in their opening round match of the WIAA Division 3 state wrestling tournament Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
Spriggle (33-12) knocked off Coleman freshman Will Bieber (38-11) in a tightly contested match 6-4 to advance in the 126-pound division. He will face Stratford sophomore Gavin Drexler (47-0) in the quarterfinals 11:15 a.m. Friday
Foley (37-10, 132) needed just 39 seconds to pin Kenosha Christian Life sophomore Harley Rivera (27-12). He will wrestle junior Jayson Toellner (39-8) of Bonduel at 11:15 a.m.
WIAA Division 2
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T had four wrestlers win Thursday night to earn spots in the quarterfinal round, where they join sectional champs Tanner Andersen (40-9, 113) and Bryce Burns (44-3, 195), who had already qualified by winning sectional championships.
Sam Johnson (38-12, 138), Hunter Andersen (37-11, 170), Jacob Summers (39-9, 182) and Trevor Daffinson (29-5, 285) all won Division 2 preliminary matches Thursday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSHSL sections
1AA
Caledonia 95, Winona Cotter 44
CALEDONIA — The top-ranked Warriors (25-1) had no trouble advancing past their first postseason game and winning for the seventh time in a row.
Caledonia had a 68-20 lead by halftime after 10 players scored in the first half. Sophomore Eli King had all 15 of his points in the first half, and junior Andrew Kunelius hit a 3-pointer and had all 12 of his in the first half.
Senior Noah King added a 3-pointer and nine points for the Warriors, who had 14 players score.
Dover-Eyota 65, La Crescent-Hokah 61
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (18-8) finished the season with a two-game losing streak after not being able to dig themselves out of a 15-point halftime deficit.
La Crescent-Hokah, which beat D-E by 34 points during the regular season, was led by senior Zach Todd’s 20 points. Luke Schwartzhoff added 14 and Isaac Petersen 10.
Pine Island 53, Lewiston-Altura 50
LEWISTON — 10th-seeded Pine Island used 42 combined points from Carter O'Reilly and Connor Bailey to pull off the upset against the seventh-seeded Cardinals (22-5).
O’Reilly finished with a game-high 24 points while Bailey finished with 18 points and five rebounds.
Gunner Reed led the way for L-A finishing with a team-best 20 points and five rebounds while Thomas Menk added nine points and four rebounds.
1A
Rushford-Peterson 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 49 (OT)
RUSHFORD — After managing just 13 points in the first half, the seventh-seeded Trojans (13-13) outscored 10th-seeded W-K 33-19 after halftime before winning in overtime.
Luke O’Hare went 10 of 12 from the free throw line to help him finish with a team-best 20 points while collecting eight rebounds. Justin Ruberg also had a monster game, tallying 19 points and 15 rebounds to record the double-double. The Trojans now face No. 2 Hayfield 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Coulee
G-E-T 62, Black River Falls 52
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Grant Beirne scord 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as the Red Hawks (12-10, 8-4) built a 23-point lead to keep the (14-8, 8-4) Tigers from winning a share of the Coulee Conference title.
West Salem (14-8, 9-3) clinched at least a share of the conference championship with a 64-51 victory over Viroqua on Thursday, but the Red Hawks helped them win it outright.
G-E-T also received 17 points from Sawyer Schmidt and 11 from Kyle Scherr while completing a regular-season sweep of Black River Falls and winning its fourth game in a row.
Onalaska Luther 54, Arcadia 46
ARCADIA — Joey McNamara made two 3-pointers and scored 16 points, while teammate Isaac Loersch scored eight of his 15 points in the second half as the Knights (11-11, 8-4) won their second game in a row.
The Raiders (1-21, 0-12) led 29-28 at halftime and were led by a 15-point performance by Ethan Weltzien and 14-point effort from Michael Schweisthal. Weltzien made four 3-pointers.