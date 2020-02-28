High school sports roundup: C-FC wrestlers advance at state; R-P boys survive in OT

Gunner Reed led the way for L-A finishing with a team-best 20 points and five rebounds while Thomas Menk added nine points and four rebounds.

1A

Rushford-Peterson 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 49 (OT)

RUSHFORD — After managing just 13 points in the first half, the seventh-seeded Trojans (13-13) outscored 10th-seeded W-K 33-19 after halftime before winning in overtime.

Luke O’Hare went 10 of 12 from the free throw line to help him finish with a team-best 20 points while collecting eight rebounds. Justin Ruberg also had a monster game, tallying 19 points and 15 rebounds to record the double-double. The Trojans now face No. 2 Hayfield 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Coulee

G-E-T 62, Black River Falls 52

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Grant Beirne scord 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as the Red Hawks (12-10, 8-4) built a 23-point lead to keep the (14-8, 8-4) Tigers from winning a share of the Coulee Conference title.

West Salem (14-8, 9-3) clinched at least a share of the conference championship with a 64-51 victory over Viroqua on Thursday, but the Red Hawks helped them win it outright.