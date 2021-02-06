High school sports roundup: C-FC wrestler Foley qualifies for state

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Cochrane-Fountain City High School wrestling senior Zach Foley secured a spot at the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet with his performance at Saturday's sectional at Mineral Point.

Foley, who won his 138-pound regional last weekend, started his day with a 4-0 decision over Westby's Trevor Lemke before pinning Lancaster's Colby Lull.

Foley dropped a 4-2 decision to Riverdale's Ashton Miess in the championship match but still earned a spot at the state meet, which is scheduled to be held next weekend at Wausau East High School.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Rushford-Peterson 86, Fillmore Central 59

RUSHFORD — The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.