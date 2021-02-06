High school sports roundup: C-FC wrestler Foley qualifies for state

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Cochrane-Fountain City High School wrestling senior Zach Foley secured a spot at the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet with his performance at Saturday's sectional at Mineral Point.
Foley, who won his 138-pound regional last weekend, started his day with a 4-0 decision over Westby's Trevor Lemke before pinning Lancaster's Colby Lull.
Foley dropped a 4-2 decision to Riverdale's Ashton Miess in the championship match but still earned a spot at the state meet, which is scheduled to be held next weekend at Wausau East High School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Rushford-Peterson 86, Fillmore Central 59
RUSHFORD — The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Rushford-Peterson had five players in double figures. Justin Ruberg led the way with 19 points, while Luke O'Hare and Ben Wieser added 17 and 14 points, respectively. Grady Hengel and Andrew Hoiness had 11 points apiece for the Trojans, who shot 55% from the floor and led 43-33 at the half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
West Salem 76, G-E-T 22
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (10-1, 8-1) won their fourth straight game and dropped the Red Hawks to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Coulee after a big overtime win Friday night over Westby.
Senior Maddie Quick made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead West Salem, while junior teammate Ella Jordan added 18 points. The Panthers led 47-9 at halftime and held Lindsey Lettner, who scored 32 points against the Norsemen, to six.