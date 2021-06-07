High school sports roundup: C-FC girls track team wins Dairyland Conference

GALESVILLE, Wis. — An RBI single to left-center field by Melissa Flynn in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the G-E-T High School softball team a 5-4 Coulee Conference win over Onalaska Luther on Monday.

Flynn was 4 for 4, while Camery Holzer and Lindsey Lettner each had two hits for the Red Hawks (13-4, 10-2), who scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game.

Genna O’Neill, who scored the game-winning run, also earned the win on the mound while striking out eight and allowing seven hits.

C-FC 8, Melrose-Mindoro 0

MELROSE, Wis. — The Pirates (18-4, 16-2 Dairyland) scored in every inning but the sixth and were led by Cadence Wenger’s three RBI.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dairyland Conference meet

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. -- The C-FC girls won a team championship, and its boys placed second.

The girls accumulated 148 points and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Blair-Taylor (112). Augusta (82) was third, Eleva-Strum (75) fourth and Melrose-Mindoro 72½) fifth.