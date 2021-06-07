High school sports roundup: C-FC girls track team wins Dairyland Conference

GALESVILLE, Wis. — An RBI single to left-center field by Melissa Flynn in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the G-E-T High School softball team a 5-4 Coulee Conference win over Onalaska Luther on Monday.
Flynn was 4 for 4, while Camery Holzer and Lindsey Lettner each had two hits for the Red Hawks (13-4, 10-2), who scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game.
Genna O’Neill, who scored the game-winning run, also earned the win on the mound while striking out eight and allowing seven hits.
C-FC 8, Melrose-Mindoro 0
MELROSE, Wis. — The Pirates (18-4, 16-2 Dairyland) scored in every inning but the sixth and were led by Cadence Wenger’s three RBI.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dairyland Conference meet
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. -- The C-FC girls won a team championship, and its boys placed second.
The girls accumulated 148 points and finished comfortably ahead of second-place Blair-Taylor (112). Augusta (82) was third, Eleva-Strum (75) fourth and Melrose-Mindoro 72½) fifth.
Junior Haili Brone won the 100 (13.64) and 200 (27.88) and sophomore Rese Erhat the 1,600 (5:54.02) and 3,200 (13:13.15).
Senior Lydia Engel won the 300 hurdles (50.86) and triple jump (35-2), sophomore Breilynn Halverson the 800 (2:26.52) and senior Brooke Allemann the pole vault (8-0). The Pirates also won the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay in times of 4:22.19 and 11:57.67, but runners on those teams were not reported.
The boys had a team score of 123 and finished only behind Melrose-Mindoro (134).
The Pirates received winning performances from senior Richard Palma in the 100 (11.69) and 200 (23.43), senior Damian Jilk in the 800 (2:04.81) and 1,600 (4:47.51) and sophomore Wesley Pronschinske in the 3,200 (10:52.74).
BASEBALL
C-FC 9, Melrose-Mindoro 1
MELROSE, Wis. — The Pirates improved to 9-15 overall and 9-9 in the Dairyland Conference.
G-E-T 14, Arcadia 10
ARCADIA — The Red Hawks, who bounced back from Friday’s 23-2 loss at La Crosse Logan, improved to 8-9 overall and 6-6 in the Coulee Conference.