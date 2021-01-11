High school sports roundup: C-FC girls basketball team beats Eleva-Strum

ELEVA, Wis. — The C-FC High School girls basketball team had three players in double figures en route to a 64-43 Dairyland Conference win over Eleva-Strum on Monday night.

Senior forward Jordyn Halverson led the way with 17 points, while junior Maile Gotzinger and senior Emma Baures added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The Pirates, who led 37-17 at the half, won their fifth straight game as they improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

Coulee

G-E-T 54, Onalaska Luther 40

ONALASKA, Wis. — The Red Hawks outscored the Knights 33-16 in the second half en route to their second straight win.

Junior guard Lindsey Lettner led G-E-T (2-3, 2-1) with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, while junior guard Aleah Hunter added 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

Onalaska Luther (3-6, 2-3), which has lost three of its past four games, was led by sophomore forward Hannah Matzke’s 10 points.

Arcadia 64, Black River Falls 43