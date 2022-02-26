High school sports roundup: C-FC and G-E-T girls knocked out of playoffs

The season came to a close for the Cochrane-Fountain City girls basketball team on Friday night, falling 67-62 at home in a WIAA Division 4 regional against Cuba City.

By halftime, the three-seed Pirates (19-6) had built up a 36-33 lead over the sixth-seeded Cubans (18-8), but Cuba City rallied back with a 34-26 margin in the second half to pull off a comeback win.

Cuba City freshman Ella Vosberg scored 20 points to lead all scorers, one of five Cubans players in double figures.

C-FC was led by senior McKinlee Northrup’s 15 points, with senior Chayce Rollinger adding 13, senior Maile Gotzinger scoring 12 and sophomore Emmalee Mann rounding out the team’s double digit scorers with a 10-point night.

Altoona 55, G-E-T 27

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau was eliminated from the Division 3 bracket as the six-seed Red Hawks (12-14) lost by 28 points on the road against three-seed Altoona (16-9).

Albert Lea 51, Winona 31

The Winhawks (3-22, 3-19) closed out the regular season with a 20-point home loss against Big 9 Conference foe Albert Lea (10-16, 9-13).

MSHSL WRESTLING

Section 1AAA

The Winona/Cotter team did not have any individuals qualify for state during the section meet in Rochester on Friday, but a pair of wrestlers came close thanks to strong wrestleback performances.

At 160 pounds, junior Peyton Hoff finished fourth for the team’s second-best finish.

Hoff won his first match in a 14-4 major decision over Austin junior Sam Oelfke, but lost to a pin against Owatonna senior Landen Johnson in the semifinals.

In the wrestlebacks, Hoff won by a technical fall over Faribault sophomore Cooper Leichtnam, but the Winhawks junior’s season came to a close with a tech fall loss against Rochester Mayo junior Logan Burger in the third-place match.

Junior Logan Henningson had Winona/Cotter’s best finish of the tournament, placing third at 138 pounds.

Henningson won his first match in a tech fall over junior Mark Tamke of Austin, but fell in a close 3-1 decision against Rochester Mayo freshman Calder Sheehan in the semifinals.

The Winona junior won a pair of wrestleback matches with pins against Owatonna senior Michael Bobo and Faribault junior Hunter Conrad to earn third place, but Henningson lost a no contest in the second-place bout as he was matched up against Sheehan, narrowly missing the second-place cutoff for state qualification.

Section 1AA

The L-A/R-P co-op has nine wrestlers still alive after the first day of competition at the Section 1AA meet in Rochester, with eight in wrestlebacks and one still in the main bracket.

Senior Tyler Kryzer is in the semifinals of the 182-pound weight class, set to face off against Kasson-Mantorville senior Kail Wynia on Saturday morning.

In the wrestlebacks are senior Tyler Kreidemacher (113), sophomore Jordan Zibrowski (126), freshman Quintin Betthauser (132), sophomore Titan Tekautz (145), senior Brennan Corcoran (160), sophomore Camdyn Anderson (170), Jacob Meyer (195) and senior Brock Frisch (220).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 74, Chatfield 66 (OT)

The Cardinals (18-8, 10-5) pulled off an overtime road victory over the Gophers (16-9, 8-7) in the teams’ season finale.

It was a big moment for a pair of L-A seniors as Collin Bonow scored his 1,000th career point and Thomas Menk dropped 32 points.

Rushford-Peterson 47, Cotter 21

The Trojans (20-4, 10-3) closed out the regular season with a 26-point road win over the Ramblers (7-19, 2-12).

Senior Justin Ruberg notched a double-double in the win, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Winona 88, Albert Lea 56

The Winhawks (13-10, 10-9) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 32-point road victory over the Tigers (2-21, 0-19).

