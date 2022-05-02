High school sports: Pair of local pitchers throw no-hitter and perfect game in same day

On two fields about 70 miles apart, a pair of local pitchers were making their marks on history on Monday afternoon.

In Rochester, Rushford-Peterson senior Justin Ruberg pitched a perfect game in a 14-0 six-inning Trojans baseball win against Schaeffer Academy, while in La Crescent, Cotter sophomore Madison Hazelton threw a no-hitter for a 6-0 seven-inning Ramblers softball victory.

Both pitchers came into Monday’s games with a bit of a chip on their shoulders.

Rushford-Peterson started the season 5-0, but a pair of losses early last week put a damper on their hot streak. After an 8-1 win over Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday, the Trojans were looking to try to build a new streak.

“I think that does set the table for a nice little stretch here,” R-P head coach Jordan Aug said.

The Ramblers also suffered their first loss last week, dropping games to conference rivals Chatfield and St. Charles to drop their record to 6-2, which fueled Hazelton’s fire.

“I wanted this game to be a great game,” the sophomore said. “Most pitchers don’t like losing, obviously. I was just ready to win again.”

Both coaches could tell that their aces had their best stuff before game time. Aug says he heard the familiar pop of the glove that sets Ruberg’s fastball apart from his other pitchers, and Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin believes Hazelton was throwing harder than she has all year thanks to a three-day break since the team’s last game on Thursday.

For Ruberg, pitching a gem is no new feat; last spring he threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 tournament win against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

After accomplishing that feat, Ruberg did not know whether he could ever throw a no-hitter again, but he was fairly certain that he could not accomplish a perfect game.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to do a perfect game. Throughout high school, I’ve kind of struggled with command, so walks were pretty common for me,” Ruberg said.

Throughout the offseason, the four-year starter made an intentional effort to focus on tightening his command to pair with his signature blazing fastball.

“But that was definitely something I really wanted to work on this year, and to see that come through and get better, that makes me pretty happy,” Ruberg said.

As the game went on, Ruberg admits that he started to notice he was knocking down hitters without any reaching the base paths, but he tried his best to keep it out of his mind.

In fact when he stepped out knowing the sixth would be his final inning with his team up 14-0, he kept thinking about the improvements he has made to his command in order to not let the moment overwhelm him.

“I tried working with some new grips and that kind of kept my mind off everything and I guess it worked out,” Ruberg said.

When he finished off the final batter with his 15th strikeout of the game, Ruberg was so focused that he was not ready to celebrate.

“It was kind of surreal. I kind of forgot about it when I left the mound, but then everyone started cheering so it kind of clicked in my head right away, so that was a cool moment,” Ruberg said.

For the sophomore Hazelton, it was a new best outing early in her stellar career.

In her case, she did not need to intentionally distract herself from the history she was making.

“I was just focusing on batter to batter, then hitting. I didn’t really understand what was going on until the end,” Hazelton said.

That focus was not even shaken by an error in the sixth inning, when she fielded a bunt but overthrew first base, which broke up what was at the time a perfect game.

Still, she stayed locked in to complete her 11-strikeout no-hitter without allowing a walk and only allowing one baserunner in a performance that was dialed in from start to finish.

“Madison was on her game and she only threw 78 pitches as well. That averages out to about 11 per inning, she was very sharp tonight,” Bowlin said.

Both players say they are proud of their accomplishment, but both players are equally excited about the fact that their offenses were just as red hot as they were on the mound.

“That was a big confidence boost, it’s not just the top of the order hitting, it’s the whole lineup, that was really great to see,” Hazelton said. “I’m glad we’re getting back in the groove of things.”

Ruberg agrees.

“Just seeing the bats get rolling today, that’s probably going to help us out a lot,” Ruberg said. “It makes baseball fun, and at the end of the day, baseball’s supposed to be a fun sport so I’d say that’s a win overall.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

