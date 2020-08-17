High school sports: Area schools kick off fall sports season

Soccer games itself aren’t going to look much different other than the emphasis of hand sanitizer with the requirement of anyone not participating in the game to wear a mask. This includes coming and going from the games as well. Meanwhile, cross country meets will look much different this year. Gone are the big invitationals that could see as much as 40 teams with hundreds of hundreds of spectators following the runners like a herd of wildebeest during their yearly migration. Only triangular and dual meets will be allowed, as only 25 athletes are permitted to run at once. After the race there will be no award ceremonies or post-race handshakes.

Even the actual courses itself will be different. Winona will not run at St. Mary’s instead will fix a course at the high school — something they have done before given certain circumstances. Masks are required if you aren’t participating, but Reisetter admitted he’s still trying to figure out exactly where that line is. It will be an evolving process.

“I’ve found out for certain things, you get one answer one day and then it changes the next day after more discussion,” Reisetter said. “Adaptability will be key. ... The normal thing right now is for things to be different.”

“I do think as we settle in, if things stay the same — knock on wood — that we will get a routine going where kids understand the limits are,” Costello said.

