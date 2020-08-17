High school sports: Area schools kick off fall sports season

Monday marked the start of Minnesota high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. A positive first step in uncertain times that left some coaches feeling like it was their first day on the job again.
“It was fun to get out there and get started again,” Winona Senior High cross country coach Jed Reisetter said. “It’s obviously a little strange and in many ways it feels like it’s my first year coaching again, just because of trying to re-figure things out and can’t rely as much on the old ways of doing things and having those traditions that are established.”
For Reisetter’s crew that meant not turning the wrestling room into their own cross country room this year, instead forcing them in the gym or outside to make sure they abided by the MSHSL’s requirement of a social distance of six feet. The social distancing will be one that will take some time to get used to. Cotter cross country coach Mike Costello spent a good portion at the beginning of their practice emphasizing the importance of maintaining six feet apart.
“It’s a little tricky,” Costello said. “We talked about it as a group just trying to have a team experience without being right next to each other. ... Kids when they get together, they want to huddle up naturally. We had to talk about that a lot. … It will be different for sure. But I think just having the chance to compete and the way things were looking, kids are happy to have a season.”
The Winona Senior High boys soccer team sure was happy as they kicked off the Garrett Ping era on Monday with plenty of hand sanitizer at their disposal. The MSHSL guidelines for soccer require hand sanitizer should be available for each student-athlete and the soccer balls should be sanitized before and/or after each practice. Same goes for goalies who will be asked to use hand sanitizer to moisten their gloves instead of spit. Like everything right now it’s an adjustment but so far so good, as the Winhawks are stressing more individual work this first week before moving into more tactical work in the coming weeks. Those drills along with the fact they are on Paul Giel Field with the yard markers make it easier to social distance.
“We talked about (social distancing) in the preseason, again this morning,” said Ping, whose team opens up on the road at Mankato East Saturday, Aug. 29. “The emphasize there is that they want to play soccer right? So let’s do everything we can to make soccer happen. If that means being as careful as we can great.”
One of the silver linings for Ping this year is that since football has been moved to the spring as part of the MSHSL’s ‘four season’ plan, some football players like Bryan Cassellius and Tommy Modjeski went back out for soccer.
“The lack of a football season, we will be a team that’s going to benefit from that,” Ping said.
Soccer games itself aren’t going to look much different other than the emphasis of hand sanitizer with the requirement of anyone not participating in the game to wear a mask. This includes coming and going from the games as well. Meanwhile, cross country meets will look much different this year. Gone are the big invitationals that could see as much as 40 teams with hundreds of hundreds of spectators following the runners like a herd of wildebeest during their yearly migration. Only triangular and dual meets will be allowed, as only 25 athletes are permitted to run at once. After the race there will be no award ceremonies or post-race handshakes.
Even the actual courses itself will be different. Winona will not run at St. Mary’s instead will fix a course at the high school — something they have done before given certain circumstances. Masks are required if you aren’t participating, but Reisetter admitted he’s still trying to figure out exactly where that line is. It will be an evolving process.
“I’ve found out for certain things, you get one answer one day and then it changes the next day after more discussion,” Reisetter said. “Adaptability will be key. ... The normal thing right now is for things to be different.”
“I do think as we settle in, if things stay the same — knock on wood — that we will get a routine going where kids understand the limits are,” Costello said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!