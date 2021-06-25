High school softball: Winona's Fricke, Grafton, Steffes and Cotter's French named to all-state teams

Winona Senior High's Grace Fricke slams a solo home run over the center-field fence during the bottom half of the sixth inning of a 6-5 win over Sartell at the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament on June 15.
Craig Johnson
Winona Senior High's Paige Grafton fields a ground ball during the MSHSL Class AAA state championship game against Becker at Caswell Park in Mankato on June 16.
Craig Johnson
Cotter's Ali French comes in to score a run against Rushford-Peterson on Monday.
Craig Johnson
Winona Senior High's Makayla Steffes winds up to deliver a pitch during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Sartell at the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament in Mankato. The fourth-seeded Winhawks advanced to the semifinal round.
The Minnesota all-state softball teams were released by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association on Friday and to no surprise the Winona area was well represented.
Winona Senior High junior Grace Fricke was named to the first team, while her teammates senior Paige Grafton and sophomore Makayla Steffes made the second team in Class AAA. Cotter junior Ali French was named to the second team in Class AA.
IN PHOTOS: Winhawks earn second place finish at state tournament
She hit an eye-popping .523, while leading the team in doubles (14), total bases (73), OPS (1.414) while also hitting six home runs. She also was instrumental in helping the Winhawks reach the Class AAA championship, blasting two homers with three runs batted in. Her sixth-inning home run gave the Winhawks a 6-5 lead against Sartell in the Class AAA quarterfinal.
MANKATO, Minn. — One could physically hear all the momentum quickly sucked out of the Winona…
Grafton tied the program record for RBI in a season with 45 runs batted in, while leading the Winhawks with seven home runs. The Iowa Lakes Community College commit hit .476 on the year as well. She had four hits and three RBI during the Winhawks postseason run.
Steffes came in as a bit of an unknown but at the end of the year became a household name. She helped solidify the Winhawks as a state title contender, taking the ball essentially every game for Winona. Out of the 168 innings pitched by Winona this season, Steffes tossed 130⅔ of them. The sophomore right-hander finished with a 1.61 ERA, struck out 162 batters, while walking just 30 and allowing just 100 hits.
She was also great at the plate and played a stellar shortstop — as was made evident when she saved a late lead with a diving stop against Mankato West in the Class AAA semifinals. She led the Winhawks with 49 hits, while hitting an incredible .520 at the plate.
French was a driving force behind a Cotter offense that averaged over nine runs per game. French had entered the postseason with 17 extra base hits. The Ramblers (23-3) were knocked out by Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Section 1AA tournament.
Winona Senior High's Grace Fricke slams a solo home run over the center-field fence during the bottom half of the sixth inning of a 6-5 win over Sartell at the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament on June 15.
Winona Senior High's Makayla Steffes winds up to deliver a pitch during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Sartell at the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament in Mankato. The fourth-seeded Winhawks advanced to the semifinal round.