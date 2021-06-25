High school softball: Winona's Fricke, Grafton, Steffes and Cotter's French named to all-state teams

The Minnesota all-state softball teams were released by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association on Friday and to no surprise the Winona area was well represented.

Winona Senior High junior Grace Fricke was named to the first team, while her teammates senior Paige Grafton and sophomore Makayla Steffes made the second team in Class AAA. Cotter junior Ali French was named to the second team in Class AA.

Fricke made the first team as a left fielder, but truly made it because of her bat, as there was few that put more fear in opposing pitchers than Fricke.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She hit an eye-popping .523, while leading the team in doubles (14), total bases (73), OPS (1.414) while also hitting six home runs. She also was instrumental in helping the Winhawks reach the Class AAA championship, blasting two homers with three runs batted in. Her sixth-inning home run gave the Winhawks a 6-5 lead against Sartell in the Class AAA quarterfinal.

Grafton tied the program record for RBI in a season with 45 runs batted in, while leading the Winhawks with seven home runs. The Iowa Lakes Community College commit hit .476 on the year as well. She had four hits and three RBI during the Winhawks postseason run.