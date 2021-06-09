High school softball: Winona ready for Kasson-Mantorville in section championship

That kind of measured approach has led to yet another successful campaign for the Winhawks, who are seeking their first state championship since 2017.

“We go into each game that we have to play hard in every inning,” said sophomore catcher Macy McNally, an all-conference selection. “We tell each other every game that we have to prove it, whether we’re up one or up 10, we have to do it on the field and keep going until the final out.”

“I thought we’d have a good chance to be in this position,” Winona coach Mitch Grossell added, “but I can’t put into words how thankful I am that we’ve had a season. I wouldn’t have cared if hadn’t won a single game. Just to get back on the field and give the girls some sense of normalcy, it’s just been so fantastic for them. It’s beyond words.”

The Winhawks have taken full advantage of their return to the diamond this spring.

Averaging 9.2 runs per game, Winona’s offense is among the most potent in all of Class AAA, with five players batting over .418 on the year.