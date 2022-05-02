High school softball: Winona beats St. Charles in clash of ranked teams

When Winona and St. Charles met up on the softball diamond on Monday, it was a special matchup and the teams met up at a special location to celebrate.

Rather than play at either team’s home field, they met up at Saint Mary’s University and the larger bleachers were packed during the highly-anticipated matchup between many of the area’s top players.

Both squads were state runner-ups last season, and both are off to stellar starts to the season, with the Winhawks (9-1) entering the game ranked third in Class AAA and the Saints (5-2) at third in Class AA in a Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association poll from May 1.

Winona scored early and maintained their lead thanks to stellar pitching performances, shutting out the Saints in a 3-0 win that will help both squads try to replicate their success from a season ago.

“It’s fun to compete against teams like this in games like this,” Winona coach Mitch Grossell said. “By the end of the year we’ll be better because of this game, and they’ll be better too.”

The Winhawks have had a trio of pitchers splitting time in the circle this season, and it was junior Ava Hamsund that was handed the ball for the start on Monday. By the time she started warming up, the team already had a lead though.

Junior shortstop Makayla Steffes drew a walk in the game’s opening at-bat, and two hitters later she touched home plate thanks to a single by senior Grace Fricke for a 1-0 lead.

St. Charles junior Brenna Koeppel has been the team’s ace for the last few seasons, and runs against her have been few and far between, so it was a big confidence booster for the Winhawks to build an early lead.

“It definitely puts a little bit less weight on your shoulders, gets the dugout pumped up,” Fricke said.

After a pair of scoreless innings, the Winhawks got back on the board in the fourth with a two-run rally.

Fricke started the inning with a single, but the next two Winona batters hit into outs before senior Kayla Robinson knocked a single to left field that scored Fricke from second base for a 2-0 lead. Senior Alma Johnson followed up with a single through the right side that allowed the speedy Robinson to score from first base for a 3-0 lead that would hold until the end of the game in the pitcher’s duel.

Hamsund was even sharper than Koeppel, preventing the Saints from getting into any sort of rally until the sixth inning, when a pair of singles moved St. Charles sophomore Makadyn Gust to third base for the first scoring threat.

After striking out sophomore Mya Omdahl to get to two outs, Hamsund issued her first walk of the game to junior Maddie Williamson to load the bases, but the junior induced a groundout that she fielded to end the inning.

Against a hard-hitting St. Charles lineup, Hamsund allowed only five hits while striking out five, in part thanks to a strong Winhawks defensive effort, including her own efforts like at the end of the sixth inning.

“Sometimes you may not have a perfect game, but you know that your defense is behind you,” Hamsund said.

Hamsund started the bottom of the seventh inning with her second walk of the game. With a doubleheader slated for Tuesday, rather than letting her work her way out of the jam, Grossell pulled Hamsund to keep her arm fresh and sent out reigning all-state selection Makayla Steffes to earn the save.

Steffes allowed a single, then the Saints went for a sacrifice bunt to move a pair of runners into scoring position. Steffes battled back with a strikeout, before loading the bases with a walk and sending the potential leading runner to the plate.

The junior locked down in the final at-bat, forcing junior Lauryn Delger into a groundout to close out the shutout victory.

While the two teams are not conference rivals, or even potential playoff foes, the Winhawks are always happy to pick up a victory against a top-tier opponent.

“We know how good they are, being able to beat them does feel nice,” Fricke said.

