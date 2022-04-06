High school softball: Winona and Cotter set sights high for season

Winona looks to be a major focal point of the state’s softball scene this spring, as both WSHS and Cotter return all-state players and aim to follow up on stellar playoff runs from last season.

Grace Fricke, a senior utility player for the Winhawks, made last year’s Class AAA all-state first team while junior pitcher Makayla Steffes was on the second team for Class AAA as the duo helped Winona finish as state runner-up.

For the Ramblers, infielder Ali French made the Class AA all-state second team a season ago as she set the tone for Cotter’s 19-1 regular season and their playoff run, which ended in the section elimination bracket finals.

Despite the pair of solid seasons, both squads came up short of their intended goals, which gives them a bit of extra motivation heading into the new campaign.

“We didn’t score a run in the state championship game, so that was a little disappointing. They have a chip on their shoulder this year,” Winona head coach Mitch Grossell said.

Fricke and Steffes both put up gaudy numbers at the plate last season.

Fricke batted .523 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 37 runs, and Steffes hit .521 with one home run, 24 RBI and 41 runs, adding 13 steals for good measure. Steffes was also the Winhawks’ best pitcher, throwing 130⅔ innings with a 1.61 ERA, 162 strikeouts and only 30 walks.

Winona brings back a handful of other starters that had batting averages above .300 last year, giving them a potent offense that will put a clear target on their back this spring.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot this year, they have to be ready for that,” Grossell said.

Things are not all perfect for WSHS though, as the program must replace starters Paige Grafton and Hannah Lee.

Grafton is the biggest loss, as the former infielder led the team with seven home runs and set a program record with 45 RBI as she earned a spot on the all-state second team.

Luckily for the Winhawks, Grossell is excited about some of his incoming prospects.

“We’ve got a good mix of experience and some younger players,” he said.

French is the top dog returning for the Ramblers, leading the way on a team that averaged over nine runs a game last year. The infielders batted .468 with 18 extra-base hits, including a pair of homers, as well as 32 RBI and 39 runs.

Cotter will also bring back two more all-conference players at key positions, as junior pitcher Maddy Hazelton is back in the circle and senior Hailey Biesanz will slot in at catcher after playing in the infield last year.

Biesanz had 14 extra-base hits and 37 runs, both of which were second on the team, driving in 13 RBI and hitting .427. Hazelton had a strong season at the plate, with a .368 batting average and 17 RBI, while also pitching 136 innings with a 2.11 ERA and 160 strikeouts.

While they have that solid nucleus, the Ramblers will need to replace four departing starters and will have a couple incoming eighth-graders to fill in. Although they are strong players, it is still a leap of faith for the Cotter coaching staff.

“This will be the most young players we have started in a long time. While they definitely are talented, they are unproven at the varsity level,” Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin said.

Both teams are well aware of the type of talent they bring back, and neither are shying away from the expectations that come along with it.

“We have a great tradition of winning with Cotter softball, and I fully expect it to continue,” Bowlin said.

“That’s our expectation. Whether we get there or not’s another thing, but that’s what we’re expecting to try to get to,” Grossell said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

