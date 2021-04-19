High school softball: Winhawks' young pitching staff doing the heavy lifting

Despite having just two seniors on a team that did not have a season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winona Senior High softball coach Mitch Grossell was confident that this year’s group had the ability to make a run for a Big 9 title.
The main reason? Their pitching.
Grossell has three good ones in the forms of sophomores Makayla Steffes, Ava Hamsund and junior Jada Klungvedt.
The three have allowed just eight earned runs, while striking out 44 in 29 innings pitched. That’s a 2.48 ERA along with 10.6 strikeouts per seven innings across five games.
“I know our pitching would probably be good,” Grossell said. “We have three pitchers that I am not afraid to throw at anytime.”
But for the Winhawks (3-2) it starts with Steffes.
After allowing three runs — two earned — in four innings against Saint Charles on Friday — a game that saw the Winhawks commit five errors and play out-of-character according to Grossell, as they fell 6-5 to the Saints — the right-hander was terrific in an 11-strikeout, complete game shutout of Mankato East in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.
A lethal combination of a rise ball, backed up by a devastating changeup held the Cougars to just four hits in the Winhawks’ 3-0 victory.
“That first changeup of the game usually sets the tone for me,” Steffes said after the game. “So after that first one it felt pretty good.”
Steffes, who had a cup of coffee with the varsity squad as an eighth-grader, tossed a no-hitter in the Winhawks’ 18-0 four-inning, season-opening victory against Faribault. Her ERA is now down to 0.93, while striking out 23 batters in 15 innings pitched.
“She’s a stud. She works her tail off and you won’t find a better kid. ... She’s up here,” Grossell said while holding his hand above his head. “She’s a 10th-grader and she is already picking up the leadership side of it too.”
Her sophomore classmate, Hamsund, was just as equally impressive against East in Game 2. The lefty allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out seven in five innings, thanks in part to a fastball that never seems to come in straight. Her natural ability to get sink and movement on the heater is something that can’t be taught. Her continued development gives the Winhawks a dynamic one, two combination a top of the rotation with Hamsund sporting a 1.56 ERA to go along with Steffes’ sub-one ERA.
“They push me to be a better player,” senior infielder Paige Grafton said about the two sophomore pitchers. “I see how much they are dedicated to this game. They work hard every single day, which makes me a better player. It’s simply astonishing to see what they have done so far as sophomores.”
The only problem for the Winhawks is still figuring out how they match up defensively when Steffes is in the circle. There have been some moving parts in that aspect, as Grossell expected.
“Our best shortstop is also our best pitcher,” Grossell said. “So trying to fill that void, we have girls playing out of position a little bit when Makayla pitches.
“It’s just finding the right group of where they fit defensively, I knew would be a challenge, like it was on (Friday) night.”
But Grossell and company knows that will come. For now their pitching, along with a lineup that features senior Grafton (hitting .445) and junior Grace Fricke (.538), will keep them in games.
“We are going to be better at the end of the year,” Grossell said. “We are improving and getting better and that’s all I can ask from this group.”