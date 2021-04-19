High school softball: Winhawks' young pitching staff doing the heavy lifting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That first changeup of the game usually sets the tone for me,” Steffes said after the game. “So after that first one it felt pretty good.”

Steffes, who had a cup of coffee with the varsity squad as an eighth-grader, tossed a no-hitter in the Winhawks’ 18-0 four-inning, season-opening victory against Faribault. Her ERA is now down to 0.93, while striking out 23 batters in 15 innings pitched.

“She’s a stud. She works her tail off and you won’t find a better kid. ... She’s up here,” Grossell said while holding his hand above his head. “She’s a 10th-grader and she is already picking up the leadership side of it too.”

Her sophomore classmate, Hamsund, was just as equally impressive against East in Game 2. The lefty allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out seven in five innings, thanks in part to a fastball that never seems to come in straight. Her natural ability to get sink and movement on the heater is something that can’t be taught. Her continued development gives the Winhawks a dynamic one, two combination a top of the rotation with Hamsund sporting a 1.56 ERA to go along with Steffes’ sub-one ERA.