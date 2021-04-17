High school softball: Steffes helps lead Winhawks to doubleheader split

Makayla Steffes didn’t have a good feel for her changeup warming up before her scheduled start against Mankato East on Saturday. But for the Winona Senior High sophomore pitcher, that’s typically a sign of good things to come.
“In warmups I was not feeling it,” Steffes said with a laugh. “Usually, when I throw it bad in warmups, it works well in the game.”
That trend continued on Saturday.
The small, but fierce right-hander was spectacular for the Winhawks, allowing just four hits in seven shutout innings to help Winona to a 3-0 victory over Mankato East in game one of a twin-bill doubleheader at Winona Senior High Saturday afternoon. The Cougars took game two 2-1.
After taking the loss in a 6-5 defeat to St. Charles on Friday — a game that saw the Winhawks (3-2) commit five errors as a team — Steffes was hungry to get back into the circle, and it soon became quickly apparent that she was on top of her game.
“Her rise ball was really working today,” Winhawks coach Mitch Grossell said. “She pitched a little bit last night and she was off. She didn’t have her rise ball working. Today she had all her pitches working. She was on today.
“I think she was a little bit upset about yesterday, not that we lost because of her — not by any means. We lost because of our errors. So she came back and we came back so much better than yesterday. We were a completely different team today.”
Steffes’ ability to get ahead of hitters with the rise ball backed up by that devastating changeup kept the Mankato East (3-1) hitters guessing throughout the afternoon.
“I really felt all my pitches were working today,” said Steffes, who finished with nine strikeouts. “When I was throwing my changeups they were really getting down there (in the dirt), confusing the batters. It’s always great to have those pitches work like they should.”
The Winhawks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after sophomore catcher Macy McNally reached base on an error before coming around to score on a wild pitch. Winona added two more in the sixth on a two-out, two-run single by senior Paige Grafton, who reached base all three times in game one after going 0-for-4 on Friday.
“I wasn’t my strongest last night (Friday),” Grafton said. “I was very proud of what I was able to do at the plate today.”
In game two, the Winhawks received another stellar start from a sophomore in the forms of Ava Hamsund.
The lefty was more than effective by utilizing her natural sink and tail on her fastball before coming through with her offspeed. She allowed just one run on one hit in five innings with the only damage coming in the fifth, when a leadoff walk came around to score on a two-out bloop single to right.
“She has that lefty two-seamer that just goes into a left-hander and in to a righty,” Grossell said. “You don’t normally see that too often.”
Grafton kept her good day at the plate going in game two, smashing a line-drive solo home run to left-center to give the Winhawks a 1-0 lead in the second.
But the Winhawks bats were kept in check for the most part by East senior starter Madalyn Clark. The combination of Clark’s natural ability to elevate and locate her fastball as well as a curveball limited the Winhawks to just three hits in the nightcap.
“Her movement on the ball was pretty good,” Grafton said. “We kind of always hit under, because her ball always rose up. It was hard to get on to and try to figure out.”
East took the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-out RBI double by Destiny Reasner.
Grace Fricke led off the Winona seventh with a single. But she was doubled off after Hasmund lined out to the first baseman to halt the Winhawks’ rally.