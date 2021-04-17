High school softball: Steffes helps lead Winhawks to doubleheader split

Makayla Steffes didn’t have a good feel for her changeup warming up before her scheduled start against Mankato East on Saturday. But for the Winona Senior High sophomore pitcher, that’s typically a sign of good things to come.

“In warmups I was not feeling it,” Steffes said with a laugh. “Usually, when I throw it bad in warmups, it works well in the game.”

That trend continued on Saturday.

The small, but fierce right-hander was spectacular for the Winhawks, allowing just four hits in seven shutout innings to help Winona to a 3-0 victory over Mankato East in game one of a twin-bill doubleheader at Winona Senior High Saturday afternoon. The Cougars took game two 2-1.

After taking the loss in a 6-5 defeat to St. Charles on Friday — a game that saw the Winhawks (3-2) commit five errors as a team — Steffes was hungry to get back into the circle, and it soon became quickly apparent that she was on top of her game.

“Her rise ball was really working today,” Winhawks coach Mitch Grossell said. “She pitched a little bit last night and she was off. She didn’t have her rise ball working. Today she had all her pitches working. She was on today.