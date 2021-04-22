High school softball: Ramblers walk-off Saints on Macal's grand slam

Cotter coach Pat Bowlin has been doing this for a long time.
37 years in fact.
But even for him, Thursday's game was an unprecedented one.
Entering the seventh inning, it appeared the Ramblers were well on their way to their first loss of the season, as they trailed a talented — and unbeaten — St. Charles squad by three runs. Cotter had yet to score since a two-run first inning against Saints' starter Brenna Koeppel, who put up five straight zeros entering the final frame against the bottom of the Ramblers' order.
Koeppel needed just two pitches to get the first out of the seventh.
It turned out to be the last out she would get.
A walk by pinch-hitter Nadia Dieterman was followed by a base hit off the glove of the center fielder by Mallory Ehlenfeldt, before another walk to Hailey Biesanz loaded the bases for Ellie Macal. The senior then gave the Ramblers one of their more unlikely victories in recent memory by smacking a 1-1 fastball over the right-center fence for a walk-off grand slam to defeat the Saints 6-5 in front of a stunned crowd at Bowlin Field.
"This was a great high school softball game," Bowlin said. "They've played a whale of a game. They are a good team. I'm somewhat in disbelief. It was a stunning finish."
Koeppel had walked just one batter — which came to the third hitter of the game, but the right-hander appeared to get a bit rattled when she didn't get a couple of close strike calls. Dieterman was able to work Koeppel for a five-pitch walk that seemed to jump start the Ramblers dugout.
"(Koeppel) was setting us down pretty easily," Bowlin said. "The last few innings we did not have much life, but Nadia's walk kind of got us going.
"... You have to give Nadia — as a pinch-hitter — a lot of credit. A lot of the kids when they come in as a pinch-hitter look lost, but Nadia was locked in."
Ehlenfeldt followed with a line drive off the glove of a diving Makadyn Gust, who had robbed Ali French with a sensational diving catch that turned into a double play in the fifth inning.
Another walk after a great at-bat from Biesanz set the table for Macal. After taking a changeup in the dirt, Macal had a pretty good idea a fastball was next.
"You aren't going to throw another changeup after you just missed with it," Macal said. "It's pitching philosophy. I used to be a catcher so I knew it was coming down. I didn't know where on the plate but I was sitting back waiting."
Macal smacked a 1-1 fastball to right-center where it just went over the fence. She originally thought it was going to be an out.
"Honestly, I thought it was a flyout to center," Macal said. "Just the way it felt off the bat, it didn't feel crisp. But hey, if it went over, I'm cool with that."
Bowlin had a pretty good hunch that Macal was going to do something special.
"(Koeppel) has a great changeup, but when she missed badly on that one, I thought she's going to come back with a fastball," Bowlin said. "I honestly was thinking in my third base coaching box thinking I think Macal might get one out of here. I really thought she was going to get a good pitch. She put a good swing on it and drove it."
The Ramblers took a 2-0 lead after back-to-back RBI singles from Abree Dieterman and Lexi Hadaway. But the Saints (5-1) responded in the second, thanks in part to some shotty defense from the Ramblers.
Two errors by Cotter helped load the bases for Saints standout Grace Buringa and like Macal, she didn't miss her chance to unload the bases. With two down, Buringa hit a no-doubter to left-center to give the Saints a 4-2 lead. All four runs were unearned off of Cotter starter Madison Hazelton.
The freshman did her best to work around three errors, being charged for five runs — one earned — on six hits, while striking out seven in seven innings.
"Madison did a really good job," Bowlin said. "She only gave up one earned run. I told her, entering that last inning, keep them at five because it gives us a chance."
As it turned that's exactly what happened.
The win improves to Ramblers to 3-0, both overall and in the Three Rivers Conference. They will look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday when they travel to take on Chatfield.
"We have a lot to work on, as we saw tonight," Macal said. "But it just shows what we are capable of. We are a good team. We only had one bad inning, get that cleaned up and we will be good."