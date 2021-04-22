High school softball: Ramblers walk-off Saints on Macal's grand slam

"Honestly, I thought it was a flyout to center," Macal said. "Just the way it felt off the bat, it didn't feel crisp. But hey, if it went over, I'm cool with that."

Bowlin had a pretty good hunch that Macal was going to do something special.

"(Koeppel) has a great changeup, but when she missed badly on that one, I thought she's going to come back with a fastball," Bowlin said. "I honestly was thinking in my third base coaching box thinking I think Macal might get one out of here. I really thought she was going to get a good pitch. She put a good swing on it and drove it."

The Ramblers took a 2-0 lead after back-to-back RBI singles from Abree Dieterman and Lexi Hadaway. But the Saints (5-1) responded in the second, thanks in part to some shotty defense from the Ramblers.

Two errors by Cotter helped load the bases for Saints standout Grace Buringa and like Macal, she didn't miss her chance to unload the bases. With two down, Buringa hit a no-doubter to left-center to give the Saints a 4-2 lead. All four runs were unearned off of Cotter starter Madison Hazelton.

The freshman did her best to work around three errors, being charged for five runs — one earned — on six hits, while striking out seven in seven innings.