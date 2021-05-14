High school softball: Ramblers no-hit Falcons for seventh consecutive win

"I'm really excited for Mallory," Bolwin said. "She's had some deep ones and that was beautiful."

The Ramblers scored four more in the third with Hazelton delivering the big blow with her first varsity homer — a three-run shot that just got over the left-centerfield fence. Hazelton was so excited she almost passed Ehlenfeldt, who was on first base, while rounding the bases.

"I hit it kind of higher and I was early on it," Hazelton said. "I saw the centerfielder jump and I didn't think it was going over. Then I nearly passed Mal at second and said to myself, 'Oh that's not good. Do not get called out.'"

Hazelton went 2-for-3 with three RBI at the dish and was just as effective in the circle. The freshman dazzled with four hitless innings, while striking out six Falcons. She struck out five of the first six hitters of the night and only one ball left the infield. Her only blemish came on a one out walk in the fourth when rain was blowing in her face.

"I pitched a lot of screwballs and outside fastballs," Hazelton said. "I was trying to work the corners, and then is started raining. It was blowing right in my eyes, I couldn't see what my catcher was giving me."

Lexi Hadaway worked around a one-out walk to finish off the no-hitter.